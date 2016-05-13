12 logo designs that know where to draw the line

Brian Steely has a unique style that we just can't get enough of

There are many ways to find logo design inspiration but inspiration shouldn't mean copying. Putting your own stamp on your designs is vital to ensure your creation stands out from the crowd. And these logo designs do that and then some.

Based in Atlanta, Brian Steely has a unique style that we can't get enough of. Using simple line-art, he manages to produce a range of diverse and inspiring logo designs for a number of outlets. From food products to bike shops, his style works for every single one.

Whilst he's created dozens of designs, here we've decided to pick out a few of our favourites. Playing with colour and typography, Steely still manages to maintain a consistent style throughout. Take a look and we're sure you'll be inspired to create some logos of your own.