Digital agency uses real DNA for brand identity

Lifeblood explores the human identity in a digital world

The new brand identity for digital agency Lifeblood uses DNA samples of the comapny's founders as the basis of its design. Created to explore the existential question of what human identity is in an increasingly digital world, this brand experience has since gone on to develop a life of its own.

The founders took samples of their own DNA for the project

"To visually embody what makes us human we began by breaking apart what humans are made of," the founders Dominic Santalucia and Travis Weihermuller explain. "Just as code forms the basis of all life in the digital world, DNA forms the basis of all life in the physical world."

The identity appears on their site and in print

To create a visual interpretation of their DNA, the agency partners had samples analyzed at a lab. These samples then became lines of equal length, with breaks in the lines formed from the information found in the DNA code.

Line breaks reflect the DNA code

Each set of lines was then randomized and the original DNA master files destroyed. The combination of the two different DNA samples gave birth to a whole new set of lines and information. As a result, Lifeblood now has its own individual identity.

On the Lifeblood site the lines are generated randomly throughout different mediums to reflect how the agency adapts and grows. As time goes on, Lifeblood will replace previous DNA sets permanently, producing a constantly evolving design identity.