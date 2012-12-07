New Weight Watchers logo unveiled

Weight-loss brand Weight Watchers has unveiled a new logo design that's a big departure from its previous identity.

Designed by Paula Scher of Pentagram, the logo uses a typeface based on a customized version of the font Fort, is all lower-case, and is graduated - presumably to represent the shedding of weight that the company is famous for.

Old logo at the top versus the new incarnation below. But which is best?

Although the main logo is grayscale, as you can see in the short video at the top of this post, there are colour versions of the branding too.

The new identity hasn't been without criticism, with some industry commentators describing it as looking like Microsoft Word Art.

The new identity features across letterheads, business cards, and more

The Microsoft comparison is apt, because Pentagram was also behind the similarly controversial rebranding of the software giant this year (click here to read designers' views on Microsoft's rebrand).

Pentagram is bullish about their design, as you would expect, saying on their website: "Modern, open and energetic, the identity brings to life the transformation that members experience when they adopt a new lifestyle that can lead to significant weight loss."

