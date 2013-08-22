New Nike ad celebrates 25 years of 'Just Do It'

"We're all capable of a little more - a little faster, a little higher, a little stronger, a little more. And when we look at all of the little things we've done, we'll see the big things we're doing." That's the latest slogan from sports giants Nike, who have created this brilliant new TV spot to celebrate 25 years of the 'Just Do It' campaign.

Nike enlisted the help of commerical experts Wieden & Kennedy and MJZ director Nicolai Fugslig to take the reigns of the commercial, with Hollywood A-lister Bradley Cooper providing the narration. The likes of Gerard Pique, boxer Andre Ward, tennis player Serena Williams, and basketball pro LeBron James all make an appearance.

The 'Just Do It' campaign could be described as one of the most successful in the history of advertising. Launching in 1988, the slogan is instantly recognisable and a key aspect in the brand's success. We can't wait to see what they do with it over the next quarter century!

What's been your favourite Nike commercial over the years? Let us know in the comments box below!