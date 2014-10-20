Pastel packaging for new beer packs a punch

PangPang channel pretty pastels for their beautiful summer range

Awesome packaging designs incorporate colour, typography and illustration to create some seriously striking products. Recently, there's been some brilliant beer label designs with cleaner designs expected in the trends in beer packaging for 2015.

From beer packaging taking inspiration from Pantone to the Helvetica typeface receiving its very own beer brand, it's obvious that the design community are going creative crazy for the beer industry. This pretty pastel offering comes from Swedish brewery PangPang, who produced a gorgeous brand for their summer series.

'PangPang' means to do things at full speed and to seize all opportunities and we think the team at Snask have done exactly that with this illustrated, typography packed packaging. Take a closer look at the packaging below and gain some inspiration in no time.

