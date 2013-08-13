Helvetica typeface gets its own beer

Students are renowned for like a beer or two. So we weren't surprised to learn that this cool new packaging design was a school project, designed by Sasha Kischenko at the British Higher School of Art and Design.
Tasked with creating a package design using typography only, Kischenko opted to develop a concept for beer from Switzerland's historical Helvetic republic - so the typeface was an obvious choice.
The sophisticated design centres around a large digit informing you of the alcohol percentage, with a small Swiss Cross logo in the top right. Can colours, silver and black, correspond to lager or stout respectively. A simple but beautiful concept, we could see this product in the hands of many a student if it were ever to become a reality!
[via Design Taxi]
Have you seen any cool packaging designs recently? Let us know in the comments!