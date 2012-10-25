Helvetica Juice Bar - for font-friendly foodies!

Design-themed cafe Helvetica specialises in Caribbean and South American juices and food

Friends and colleagues Juan Vergara and Edward Padilla have opened Helvetica Juice Bar and Café in Lakewood, Cleveland - which offers authentic Latin American juices and cuisine - and the pair hope that the space will become a gathering place for the area’s graphic designers and creatives.

Opening night was a big success with creatives flocking to the bar

The café, named after the evergreen font, is not the first venture of this type from Vergara, who also co-owns Barroco Grill, a Columbian restaurant on Madison Avenue in Lakewood, with his father Carlos.

Vergara and Padilla are both artists and graphic designers themselves, so they designed the place as a hangout for creative types. There's even a library of graphic design books in the café, and part of the walls has a decorative piece made of wood left over from the shopfitting.

Helvetica uses 100% biodegradable, eco-friendly cups, lids and containers

The font-loving foodies became friends doing wedding photography, branding, and marketing, and had always talked about having a place to meet and get inspiration.

Helvetica opened last week and is located at 11823 Detroit Avenue, appropriately across from Virginia Marti College of Art and Design.

