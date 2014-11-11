Pizza Hut unveils new logo

The new logo aims for the stripped back approach

As one of the biggest restaurants in the world, it could be said that Pizza Hut is a pretty iconic brand. Using specific colours in branding throughout their logo history, their red, black, yellow (and sometimes green) designs are undeniably recognisable.

Today the company has announced a major change in its menus and overall look of its restaurants and this, of course, calls for a change in their branding and logo designs. Stripping back the design, the new logo portrays a pizza-like circle with a more muted red whilst still keeping the iconic 'hut' illustration.

The Pizza Hut logo has been through some pretty big changes since first launching in 1955

To celebrate the change, the chain will launch its biggest ever advertising campaign entitled 'The Flavor of Now.' It's also adding even more choice to the menu – including salted preztel crusts and sliced banana pepper toppings – but is this the right direction the company should be heading in?

What do you make of the new logo? Let us know in the comments box below!