Sagmeister & Walsh brings colour to spring ad campaign

"As this spring campaign is the first using colour, we thought bright bold powders would be an appropriate and fun way to introduce color to the brand," Sagmeister & Walsh says on its website. "We were inspired by the Holi Festival of Colour which takes place every year in India in celebration of spring."
As art directors and designers of the Aizone SS13 ad campaign, Sagmeister & Walsh were able to call in other talented creatives to help bring their vision to life, including light painting artists Twin Cities Brightest, who produced the calligraphy-style writing for the men's image. For the women's image, Sagmeister & Walsh created a typographic hair sculpture.
To find out more check out the Making Of video, presented by Jessica Walsh: