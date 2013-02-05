Topics

Sagmeister & Walsh brings colour to spring ad campaign

Sagmeister & Walsh have created a bright, colourful ad campaign for Beirut luxury department store, Aizone SS13 - replacing the stark monochrome look of previous campaigns

"As this spring campaign is the first using colour, we thought bright bold powders would be an appropriate and fun way to introduce color to the brand," Sagmeister & Walsh says on its website. "We were inspired by the Holi Festival of Colour which takes place every year in India in celebration of spring."

Sagmeister & Walsh spring 2013 campaign images for Aizone SS13

As art directors and designers of the Aizone SS13 ad campaign, Sagmeister & Walsh were able to call in other talented creatives to help bring their vision to life, including light painting artists Twin Cities Brightest, who produced the calligraphy-style writing for the men's image. For the women's image, Sagmeister & Walsh created a typographic hair sculpture.

Sagmeister & Walsh spring 2013 collection ad campaign for Aizone SS13

To find out more check out the Making Of video, presented by Jessica Walsh:

