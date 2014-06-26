Smooth almond milk branding might make you ditch dairy

Designer Tim Jarvis has created a gorgeous minimal brand for this new company

When launching a new company and product, it's imperative that you get the branding perfect. The Pressery is London's first producer of almond milk and designer Tim Jarvis has definitely ticked all the right boxes when it comes to their branding.

"One of the origins of the company is in creating a healthy alternative to dairy milk; a product that has suffered from decreasing quality through farming and methods of production," explains Jarvis. "The bottles suggest traditional dairy milk bottles, further confirming that a product of this quality is a perfect replacement for dairy milk that so many people accept as a part of their daily lives.

"The corporate identity features a logomark comprised of two parallel line; symbolic of the two founders. These lines are used as a visual style asset throughout the stationery and in some special circumstances are presented alone with no other elements."

