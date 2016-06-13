Submit your best branding to the Brand Impact Awards

Brought to you by Computer Arts and Creative Bloq, the Brand Impact Awards are now in their third year – and already have an impressive roll-call of previous winners that reads like a who's who of modern branding design.

Last year, these included johnson banks, The Partners, R/GA, Sagmeister & Walsh, Snask, Moving Brands, Purpose and NB.

The deadline for 2016 is fast approaching, so if your agency has created some world-class branding in the last year, you'd better hurry if you want to be in contention: enter here.

Entries must be received by 5:30pm on Wednesday 15 June.

Why should I enter?

This short video overview should help answer that:

One key point of difference is that BIA entries are judged in the context of their market sector, so a standout piece of work in a traditionally conservative or risk-adverse field can get as much recognition as a stunning piece of work for a dream client.

What are you looking for?

The Brand Impact Awards judges are split between client-side and agency-side branding experts.

These include creative directors from Turner Duckworth, GBH, ManvsMachine and Wolff Olins, as well as the people who have helped shaped a variety of leading brands such as Virgin, Coca-Cola, G . F Smith, Monotype, Barclays and Tesco.

They'll be looking for three things: a great, original idea; beautifully and consistently executed; that stands head and shoulders above the rest of its market sector.

Who's won a BIA before?

If your agency's work is shortlisted, rest assured it'll be in great company. Last year's winners include:

johnson banks: Unicef UK campaign

The Partners: The Connaught hotel

Moving Brands: BBC Newsbeat

Sagmeister & Walsh: Fugue

Remember: submit your best branding before 5:30pm on Wednesday 15th June to be in with a chance of winning a coveted BIA trophy.

Good luck!