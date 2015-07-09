Pioneering airline gets future-facing new logo

Russia's breakthrough air travel company, Transaero Airlines, turns 20 this year. To celebrate they've launched a forward thinking rebrand and personalised typeface.

Transaero flies to over 200 destinations worldwide and was the first private company approved to run scheduled passenger services in its space.

Back in 2014, design agency StartJG worked with independent font foundry Dalton Maag to create Transaero's new logo design, which will appear on its fleet of aircraft as well as both print and digital communications.

The new typeface combines different font families

To bring Transaero's typeface up to date, the traditional Prometo font was dropped and replaced by uniquely customised lettering.

By combining Dalton Maag's Prometo and Soleto font families (in both Latin and Cyrillic), Transaero's fonts now reflect the brand's new proposition: 'To the future together.'

Standing out in such a competitive market was a concern for Transaero, but StartJG CEO Mike Curtis is confident that the rebrand sets them apart from the rest.

The new typeface will appear on planes and all communications

"This work lets it be seen as an invaluable business, now with typography that’s 's individual as Transaero is," Curtis explains.

He goes on to add that now Transaero "looks and feels confident across all touch points." This is thanks to an enhanced red pallette and energetic typeface that builds on the equity of the original design.

