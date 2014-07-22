Wedding branding brings letterpress to the big day

Belinda Love Lee created the designs for her very own wedding day

When it comes to your wedding day, you'd like everything to be perfect. From the flowers to the food and the dresses to the table arrangements, there's plenty to think about. Belinda Love Lee decided to give herself an extra task in creating the wedding suite for her own big day that features some rather beautiful letterpress designs.

"This wedding suite was designed for my husband & I and let me tell you, designing a suite for yourself was probably one of the

hardest design task I've done," explains Love Lee. "We wanted it to represent us without being overly floral/girly/wedding-y. Thus the simplistic, minimal, illustrative qualities came most true to us."

"We also aimed to keep it multi-functional: the invites were designed with a rip off reminder, and the programmes with a napkin to dry the eyes and confetti to celebrate!" Take a look at the gorgeous project below.

