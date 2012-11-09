What to do when your client says 'no'

"Creatives need to view the word 'no' as an existentialist state of mind. Not an impenetrable fortress.

"'No' doesn't exist. 'No' means I don't understand. 'No' means I can't afford it. 'No' means I don't think I can sell it to my boss. 'No' means I don't believe you can build that," Robert Senior, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi EMEA, told Computer Arts.

No rarely means no

"'No' means lots of things. It very rarely means 'no'. Getting to a deeper understanding of what is meant by 'no' - not viewed through the imaginary courtroom of right vs wrong; 'the bastards don't understand' - you have to find what is going on. Why? Why? Why? Why? You have to unlock new doors to take you to a more interesting place, off of the back of what it is you're trying to sell."

"[Creatives] are innately curious people when they originate their work. They need to apply the same level of curiosity, I think, when they get the word 'no'. I think that's the time to smile and be very curious. [Ask yourself] what is the client really saying?"

