Gauge your day rates with this calculator

Knowing what to charge clients is one of the biggest headaches for freelancers and contractors across the UK. Clients want to secure the best deal, but freelancers need to stay afloat financially. To give us all some context, online accountants Crunch have created a day rate calculator.

Based on extensive independent research of thousands of one-person businesses, this interactive map shows the average day rate for the country, as well as how different areas compare.

Freelancers can see how their rates compare with the UK's average

Darren Fell, CEO of Crunch said: "We sourced this data to better understand how incomes are changing amongst the country's freelance workforce, and with the data drawing on more than 1.8 million billed freelance days, this provides a definitive rates guide for the one man band businesses."

To see how much self-employed workers near you are charging, just click your area on the map for an instant result. This will prove to be an invaluable tool for one-person businesses, who historically have to constantly justify their rates.

Crunch has drawn research from thousands of one-person businesses

With the number of self-employed workers in the UK at 4.6 million, the highest since the Office of National Statistics records began nearly 40 years ago, Crunch wants to give one-person businesses the recognition they deserve.

Fell adds: "These figures confirm what we have long understood here at Crunch, that the self­-employed are leading the country's economic recovery and it's high time they received greater political support and recognition."

Liked this? Read these!