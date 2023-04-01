The best iPad gaming controllers in 2023

The best iPad gaming controllers can come in seriously handy if you want more use out of your tablet. An iPad is great for productivity and entertainment but is seldom thought of as a great gaming device. But as well as the many games available in the mobile space, with GamePass and Remote Play for PlayStations, it can also be a great option for playing console games on the go.

Unfortunately, there isn't the same offering for iPads and other tablets as there are in the mobile gaming controller market, but there are still plenty of popular controllers for PC and consoles that can link up to the iPad using a Bluetooth connection. Some of these gamepads are beautifully stripped back, allowing for excellent battery life that's on par with the best Nintendo Switch Pro controllers.

iPads suffer from the same if not more exasperated version of mobile gaming's biggest drawback: touch screen controls. But with one of the best iPad gaming controllers, you can negate the struggles of a larger screen, playing with a gamepad that might even give you a competitive edge in multiplayer games like PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile. We've rounded up our pick of the best below. For more gaming accessories, see our pick o the best PS5 controllers.

The best iPad gaming controllers available now

01. Xbox Elite Series 2 Core
The best iPad gaming controller overall
+ All-round powerhouse

+ Extra attachments available

+ Strong battery life

+ Extra attachments available

+ Strong battery life

– Expensive The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is the cheaper road into the Elite Series 2. This is the gamepad to buy if you want the final word in competitive controllers for iPad, especially if you own an Xbox as well. Hands down, there is no better tool to explore Game Pass's library with on an iPad. The Core is almost identical to the Elite Series 2, although it doesn't come bundled with the carry case and attachments like back paddles. These are available to purchase separately, but it's hard to imagine many iPad players will need them. This makes the Core a better option for iPad specifically since it's a lot cheaper and still has a premium feel and astounding battery life. CB rating: 5/5 stars 02. DualShock 4
The best iPad gaming controller for reliability and ease of use + Extremely comfortable

+ Reliable build

+ Pairs Easily

+ Reliable build

+ Pairs Easily

- Poor battery life The DualShock 4 is still one of the best gaming controllers ever made, and thanks to how well the PlayStation 4 sold, chances are you might already have one of these gamepads lying around. Thanks to an easy Bluetooth pairing system, it'll connect to any Apple device very easily, saving you headaches when it comes time to play. The DualShock 4 comes in a plethora of colours, has a reliable build quality despite its plastic feel, and hardly ever suffers from stick drift issues. Battery life can sometimes be an issue, especially if you use an older model. Regardless, we think this is one of the best iPad gaming controllers around, and it's an easy option for many for iPad gaming. CB rating: 4/5 stars 03. GameSir G4 Pro Multi-Platform Game Controller
The best-value iPad controller for use on multiple platforms



+ Swappable face buttons

+ Versatile

+ Multi-platform

+ Swappable face buttons

+ Versatile

+ Multi-platform

– No back buttons If you want something that can serve you across iOS, Android, PC, and Nintendo Switch, this is a superb option from a reputable controller brand. And the best part? It's very reasonably priced too. The G4 even has a swivelling brace to hold your mobile while you play. Now, I know, it's not big enough to hold an iPad, so that doesn't help us here. But either way, we've found this to be an exceptionally versatile controller that has a slew of premium features including swappable face buttons, which are usually confined to controllers in a much higher price range. CB rating: 4/5 stars 04. Xbox Core Wireless Controller
The best iPad controller for ergonomics + Classic Xbox feel

+ Great ergonomics

– Needs batteries

– Not as good as the Elite Series 2 Core



+ Great ergonomics

– Needs batteries

– Not as good as the Elite Series 2 Core



A frequent flyer on any best controller list, the standard Xbox wireless controller will easily connect to your iPad, and it's a great companion for playing Xbox Game Pass games on the go. Xbox controllers are famously wide and sturdy, which makes them popular options for players who have larger hands or who like to use a more substantial controller. They also have offset, or asymmetrical sticks, which people tend to either love or hate. We find it a solid way to play games on an iPad without breaking the bank and it's easy to fit inside a bag if you want to play on your commute. CB rating: 4/5 stars 05. Rakizbe / Aovon Gaming Triggers for iPad
The best iPad gaming controller with capacitive sensors + Ergonomic design

+ Great for FPS games

+ Capacitive sensor design

– Lesser known brand



+ Great for FPS games

+ Capacitive sensor design

– Lesser known brand



This controller's design is a bit more out there. Essentially, it's a mobile controller's answer to the larger form factor of the iPad, and it works almost identically. Weirdly, there are no electronics involved in the triggers. They work via capacitive sensors that touch the screen as you would normally but allow your hands to be in much more agile and comfortable positions. For games like PUBG and COD Mobile, these triggers are a great option. Having said that, they are from a lesser-known brand, and capacitive sensors can be more fragile. You'll also need to make sure you don't press too hard, which could potentially damage your iPad's display. CB rating: 3/5 stars 06. Sony DualSense Wireless Controller
The best iPad gaming controller for PS5 fans + Great features

+ Convenient for PS5 players

– Expensive

+ Convenient for PS5 players

– Expensive

– Poor battery life As with the DualShock 4, the newer DualSense is an easy option for playing games on an iPad. This is the controller for the PS5, so if you have any plans to get that console, a DualSense could be handy for when your included one inevitably runs out of battery. Indeed, the DualSense does have fairly poor battery life, and it's a far more expensive option than something like a DualShock 4. But it has a unique feature set that we find brings PlayStation and mobile games to life. The haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are quite something, although it's unlikely these will work with most iPad games. CB rating: 3/5 stars

