The best laptop bags for 2019: top laptop backpacks, sleeves and cases



What's the best laptop bag right now? Whether you're looking to buy a slick new laptop case for somebody this Christmas, or you're expecting a shiny new toy yourself over the festive season and want to protect it, we can help. We've hand-picked the best laptop backpacks, bags, cases and sleeves in this guide, to help you make the right decision for your device.

So what are the options? Well, if you take your laptop into the office each day, or to meetings with clients via public transport, you'll want a hard laptop case or a padded laptop backpack.

If your commute is less prone to getting up close and personal with other people, and your meetings require smart presentation, opt for a swanky professional laptop briefcase. But if you're happy carrying your laptop in a bag you already own, take a look at our best laptop sleeves and hard cases.

Right now, we think the best laptop bag is the OMOTON Anti-theft Laptop Backpack – it's waterproof, comfortable and practical. That said, the best laptop bag for you depends on exactly what you need it for. So read on for our pick of the best laptop bags around...

Laptop backpacks

01. OMOTON Anti-theft Laptop Backpack

Our pick for the best laptop backpack overall

Material: Oxford fabric with polyester lining | Size: Fits up to 15.6 inch

Invisible back pocket

Water resistant

Knife-proof zips

Slightly bland design

Looking for a laptop backpack that does it all? This multi-functional rucksack from OMOTON is an excellent all-rounder. The laptop compartment is at the back of the rucksack, opening underneath the shoulder straps and making it impossible for your gadgets to be stolen while on your person. There's also a separate compartment at the lower back of the rucksack for your passport or wallet, so you can keep them to hand but still safe from wandering hands. Once you're zipped in, the zips can withstand a sharp knife too. Not that you'll need that kind of protection on an average commute.

This laptop backpack tops our list because it's water resistant and designed with the wearer in mind: ergonomically designed straps give ultimate comfort, and the S-shape shoulder straps and padded both provide support. We recommend this if you're a commuter who needs to know they can grab and go and that their laptop will be safe.

02. Sosoon Anti-theft Laptop Backpack

One of the most secure laptop backpacks you can get

Material: 1680D double-pile polyester fabric | Size: Fits up to 15.6 inch

Incredibly secure

Hidden zips

Four layers of protection

Looks like a school backpack

If you're all about security, save yourself a few pounds and opt for the Sosoon anti-theft laptop backpack. Going one step further than the OMOTON laptop bag above, this backpack has fully hidden zips, with the main pocket zips placed underneath the fabric at the top of the backpack. That means this bag is secure even when it's not on your back. Sure, it doesn't look as nice as some of the other laptop bags on this list, but your laptop will be protected in more ways than one, thanks to shockproof internal padded sleeves and elastic belts you can use to fasten in your laptop.

03. HotStyle City Outdoor College Backpack

The best budget laptop backpack

Material: Polyester | Size: Fits up to 15.6 inch

Four colour options

Durable

Affordable

Doesn't have easy laptop access

The HotStyle City Outdoor College Backpack adds a splash of colour wherever you go. There are four colour options: grey, navy, camo green and light sea green – our favourite – which is pictured above. It's a cheap and cheerful laptop backpack that does the job without too many frills. If you're likely to want to work on the train (or watch Netflix, we won't tell), getting your laptop in and out of this backpack is potentially trickier than other options here because there's no easy-access compartment, but it looks great and holds more than you might think.

04. Briggs & Riley Kinzie Street Flapover Expandable Backpack

A stylish laptop backpack with a lifetime guarantee

Material: Tartex | Size: Fits up to a 15.6 inch laptop

Super sleek

RFID blocking pocket

Lifetime guarantee

Expensive

Created for city living, this Kinzie Street expandable backpack from Briggs & Riley is as cool as laptop backpacks come. The slimline look doesn't compromise of padding for your laptop, and there are also RFID blocking panels to protect your wallet or purse from RFID theft. Leather accents add a touch of style and sophistication to the streamlined, minimal design. Yes it's expensive, but it comes with a lifetime guarantee and can even be paid for in instalments. If you're looking for the functionality and security of a backpack with the professional style of a briefcase, we'd recommend this Kinzie Street laptop backpack for you.

Laptop bags

05. WIWU Laptop Shoulder Bag

One of the best laptop bags you can get

Material: Neoprene and flannelette | Size: Fits up to 17.3 inch

Four size options available

Water repellent

Only two compartments

Only available in grey

Built with five layers of material, this WIWU laptop shoulder bag is a great way to protect your device if you don't need the extra space a backpack provides. The bag features a shock-absorbing bubble foam padding layer, as well as water-resistant neoprene layer underneath a fabric outer. Despite the multiple layers, the bag is very streamlined. The main compartment is suitable for your laptop only, but there is a smaller, zipped compartment on the front with three small pockets.

06. Ropch Felt Laptop Bag

The best budget laptop bag

Material: Felt | Size: Fits up to 17.3 inch

Four size options

Four colour options

Affordable

Not water repellent

Although we've included this Ropch laptop bag as our best budget laptop bag option, we think it looks far more expensive than it is. The main compartment will hold your laptop (11.6inch up to 17.3inch options are available), and there's an additional zipped, front compartment for your accessories: chargers, headphones or mouse, and so on. This lightweight, professional-looking bag is perfect for the dashing to and from meetings, working on the move and everything in between. It's sleek enough that you won't look out of place in a client's glass-walled office, but equally it's quirky enough to be by your side in your local coffee shop. It's easily one of the best laptop bags out there.

07. Porsche Design BriefBag

A stunning high-end laptop bag – with a price tag to match

Material: Teflon-coated nylon | Size: Fits up to 17 inch

Stain resistant

Great build quality

Double-handle system

Eye-wateringly expensive

There's no denying that the Porsche name tag adds some extra pennies to this laptop bag, but if you've got the cash, the build and style quality are worth it. Made from nylon but coated with Teflon, this bag is both strong and stain resistant. The double-handle system means it can be carried like a briefcase, or over the shoulder when mobility is your priority. Ideal for on-the-go professionals, this bag features a padded laptop pocket as well as room for your charger and documents.

08. Knomo Copenhagen Briefcase

The most stylish laptop bag

Material: Polyester | Size: Fits up to 14 inch

The best-looking bag on this list

Lightweight

Water resistant

Small

Inject some fun and colour to your day with the Copenhagan briefcase from Knomo. This is without a doubt the most stylish laptop bag you can buy today. The stunning red colour is bold and bright, so you'll always be able to spot your luggage among the crowd, but it still looks smart. The downside is that the Knomo Copenhagan only fits laptops, Macbooks or notebooks up to 14 inches, but for many of us that's the largest device we need when working remotely.

09. Jack&Chris New PU Leather Briefcase

The best laptop briefcase

Material: PU leather | Size: Fits up to 15.6 inch

High quality

Two compartments

Very business-formal

If a traditional briefcase is closer to what you're looking for, look no further. PU leather that has the look and feel of real leather helps this laptop briefcase punch far above its weight in the style stakes. The briefcase features two main compartments for carrying your laptop, tablet and organiser, as well as separate area to keep documents need and holders for credit cards, keys and even pens. The bag locks securely with a flap buckle and key-lock, and offers the choice of a traditional top-carry handle, or adjustable shoulder straps. For some though, this bag possibly says more 'suited and booted' than 'creative professional'.

Laptop sleeves

10. Port Case

The best laptop sleeve overall

Material: Faux suede and fleece | Size: Fits up to 15.6 inch

Super soft

Great protection

Plain design

Available to fit 12, 14.5 and 15.6 inch notebooks and Macbooks, this faux suede laptop sleeve is a crowd pleaser. It's super soft and padded so your device will be well protected, and there's an external pocket that's big enough to fit key accessories like headphones or charging cable, and an additional interior pocket for valuables. This is a good middle ground when it comes to laptop sleeves as it's more stylish than our budget neoprene option, but more neutral than our high-end and patterned picks.

11. Kate Spade New York Perforated Leather Laptop Sleeve

The best high-end laptop sleeve

Material: Leather | Size: Fits up to 13 inch

Beautiful textured leather design

Great protection

Fits 13" device only

A real winner when it comes to high-end laptop cases, this gorgeous leather sleeve by Kate Spade combines functionality with simple, classy design. The perforated flower print adds texture and personality to the simple black case without losing the professional look. If you're carrying a sleeve designed this well, your clients are going to trust your eye for quality design. This case certainly adds style to your tech, but protection is also key. The durable, real-leather outer will protect from knocks, and the soft inner lining with prevent scratches. Unfortunately this case is only available for screen sizes up to 13 inches at the moment.

12. LOGIK L15NBK11 Laptop Sleeve

The best budget laptop sleeve

Material: Neoprene | Size: Fits up to 15.6 inch

Excellent value

Waterproof

As plain and simple as you can get

If you're looking for a cheap, unfussy laptop sleeve then this neoprene number from LOGIK is the one for you. Neoprene is a tough yet cushioning material so your device is in good hands when it comes to light knocks and bumps, and it's also waterproof. This sleeve comes with a handle – not always a given with neoprene sleeves like this – meaning it's easy to transport. No frills and no fuss means you can pick up a durable, protective case for just over £10.

13. Dr. Sosmonki Leaves Pattern Laptop Sleeve

The most stylish laptop sleeve

Material: Thickened neoprene | Size: Fits up to 15.6 inch

Enhanced protection

Four funky design choices

Three size options

No handle

If you like the simplicity of the LOGIK neoprene case but are looking for something a little more funky, then check out this protective neoprene sleeve from Dr.Sosmonki. Perfect for creatives who don't want anything dull or simple, this slim sleeve is lightweight and waterproof, making it an essential for transporting your laptop. Shown above is our favourite of the four patterns, but it was a tough choice between this and the blue and red pattern. There are four striking designs to choose from in total, as well as three sizes: to fit 13, 14 or 15.6 inch devices.

Laptop cases

14. INCASE Hardshell Clear Case

The best hard laptop case overall

Material: Wood | Size: Fits up to 13 inch

Clear finish

Gives access to ports

Only fits up to 13-inch MacBooks

If you like to keep things simple, or are a huge fan of the natural look of your Macbook, then this hard case offers protection without changing the design of your device. Although designed for the 13inch Macbook Pro, this laptop hard case can be used on other 13inch devices. It's designed to stay on your laptop at all times, rather than just when you're on the go, and so help keeps your laptop ventilated, as well as allowing access to all ports and charging points.

15. WOODWE Real Wood laptop cover

The best high-end hard laptop case

Material: Wood | Size: All

Available for any size laptop

Sleek design

Pricey compared to others

This elegant wooden laptop cover is designed to be fitted just the once to your MacBook. It's a bold look, but one that we think adds a charming touch to your tech. And if you're wondering why it looks so great, it's because it's been designed with the Instagram generation in mind.

It's also great protection for your machine, the wood used to make it is certified by FSC and PEFC, and there's a six-month warranty included.

16. AMNIE Shockproof Laptop Hard Case

The best budget hard laptop case

Material: Polyester & polyurethane | Size: Fits up to 15.6 inch

Slow-recovery sponge

Water-resistant

Chunkier than neoprene

Comprised four different materials, this AMNIE laptop hard case will protect your device from knocks, bumps and dust, as well as scratches and spills.

Working from the inside out, your laptop is protected by soft velvet cushioning for the screen, and 6mm high-density, slow-recovery foam that absorbs shock and reduces its impact. The water-resistant polyester surface protects against spills and fits snugly, whether you go for the 11 to 11.6 or 15 to 15.6 inch case.

17. Designer Empire "Paints" Hard Laptop Case

The most stylish hard laptop case

Material: Plastic | Size: Fits up to 15 inch

Stylish design

No handle

Etsy offers a world of customisable designs, but our favourite right now is this handmade Paints hard case by DesignerEmpireCo.

Cleverly designed to mimic oil paint, this laptop hard case will help you make a statement when it comes to your creativity. It's a natural choice for traditional artists, but will give a nod to anyone's creative profession or hobby. Multiple sizes are available, from 11 to 15 inches.

How to buy the best laptop bag for you

The best laptop bags will be strong and durable, but also comfortable and stylish. It's also important that they are secure, so you can take your laptop from A to B without the worry of it getting stolen or damaged.

Key features to look out for include easy access laptop compartments so there's no need for opening up the main compartment that houses everything else, or zips on the back for extra security. As well as these, you'll want high-quality design that's durable, but stylish too.

The style of bag that you choose will influence the material. Laptop bags will more often than not be fabric or canvas, but this doesn't mean they're not watertight. Several of the best laptop bags and backpacks in this list, including the OMOTON, Sosoon, WIWU and Knomo, are waterproof.

Leather and neoprene are great options for waterproof protection, and we have briefcase and shell style laptop bags to suit.

Of course, the material you choose will also influence the cost of your new laptop bag, so think about how much you're looking to spend. That said, we think it's well worth investing in a laptop bag that's going to stand the test of time. After all, the thing it's protecting will cost you a lot more to replace.

The trickiest part of buying a laptop bag is getting the size right. Often laptop bags, especially sleeves, will be named for specific brands or models, most commonly the Macbook Pro, but this doesn't mean they will only fit that model.

You'll have to be most careful with hard cases as they'll be made to fit, but other than that laptop bags are pretty flexible. To help though, we have included details of what sizes each of the best laptop bags in this list are available in.

We have arrange our best laptops buying guide by bag type – backpack, bag, briefcase and sleeve – and we've included a best overall, budget, high-end and most stylish options for most categories.

Here's our pick of the best laptop cases from the many available right now.

