Best monitors for PS5: Upgrade your display with a gorgeous new screen

Welcome to our pick of the best monitors for PS5. The PlayStation 5 is Sony's latest games console, and if you fancy getting one, you don't need a big TV to get the most out of it.
In fact, the PS5 works brilliantly with many monitors, which is great for people who don't want to invest in a new TV, but are looking for a monitor to play games on and do some creative work on as well.
In this guide we'll look at the best monitors for PS5 on the market today. All the displays on this page are compatible with the new console, and many make use of the PS5's 4K capabilities and HDR (High Dynamic Range) support. As with the best gaming monitors, the screens on this page are fast and responsive, which means there's no perceptible lag or delay when you're playing the PS5 on them.
Finally, the PS5 has a single video output – HDMI – so all of these monitors have the requisite HDMI port to connect to the console. If you're still in the market for a console, don't miss our PS5 restock guide for the best places to buy a Playstation 5 right now.
The best monitors for PS5 available now
The Acer Predator CG7 proves that just because you're hooking your PS5 up to a monitor, it doesn't mean you have to make do with a small screen. Its 43-inch screen size is actually pretty huge as far as monitors go, but it's not an outrageously large screen as far as TVs go, which makes it an idea choice if you want to enjoy your PS5 without having to find the space (or cash) for a 65-inch behemoth.
It's also got some brilliant specs, including 4K resolution and a huge 4000:1 contrast ratio, and with its 1ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate, it's incredibly fast and responsive. It's also a great monitor for working on, and it has some great extras including a remote control, RGB lighting and even places to store your PS5 Dualsense controllers.
If you're looking for an excellent monitor for your PS5 that offers you 4K resolution, as well as great image quality, but without spending a fortune, then the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q is definitely worth considering. Asus makes some brilliant gaming devices, and this monitor is no exception.
It's got a stylish design and fantastic build quality, but most importantly of all, PS5 games will look superb on it. It's cheaper than many of its competitors, but at 28-inches it's not too small either, offering you a great PS5 monitor if you don't have a lot of space, but still want to game comfortably. It also offers good color gamut support, making it a decent choice for digital creatives as well.
While Sony is pitching the PS5 as a 4K (and even 8K in the future) console, there are many reasons why you may rather go for a 1080p screen. Some early PS5 games, such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allow you to switch between modes that cut back on the graphical bells and whistles (such as high resolutions and advanced ray tracing lighting effects) to get silky-smooth frame rates at 4K. However, at 1080p, you don't need to make that compromise - you can have games with ray tracing on and other stunning visuals and game at 60fps.
The BenQ Zowie XL2540 is designed for professional gamers, so you get an extremely fast 240Hz refresh rate and rapid 1ms response time, and it's both FreeSync and G-Sync compatible. It's also a great monitor for doing creative work on thanks to its accurate colour reproduction. However, at 24-inches, some people may find this a little too small.
While many of the best PS5 monitors are gaming monitors primarily, the BenQ PD3200U is actually a monitor designed for creative professionals, but which does a brilliant job of also playing PS5 games. It's got a relatively affordable price tag, 4K resolution and at 32-inches, this monitor hits the sweet spot between being big enough to game on, without dominating the room.
And, if you want to use it to work on, you'll be pleased to know that each monitor is professionally calibrated by BenQ, which means that this will look absolutely superb as soon as you take it out of the box.
This is a brilliant high-end 1080p monitor that is a fantastic addition to the PS5. Bringing super-fast 120Hz refresh rates and with a response time of just 1ms, your PS5 games are going to feel fast and responsive, and they will look amazing as well. Sure, it's not 4K, but as we mention above, the 1080p resolution still offers brilliant image quality, and in some games allows you to increase the graphical effects without cutting your frame rates.
It's all packaged up in a stunning design. Alienware is well known for making gorgeous products, and the Alienware AW2518H is no exception.
If you're after a cheap monitor to play your PS5 on, then the AOC U2879VF is a brilliant choice. It's by far the cheapest monitor on this page, but it doesn't skimp on the features. It has a 1ms response time, which is great for playing games on, and its high 144Hz refresh rate means games feel nice and smooth even during intense action scenes.
It's not got the highest image quality of the monitors in this roundup, but for the price you really can't complain. This is an excellent monitor for your PS5 for anyone who is on a budget.
