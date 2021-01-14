Best monitors for PS5: Upgrade your display with a gorgeous new screen

Welcome to our pick of the best monitors for PS5. The PlayStation 5 is Sony's latest games console, and if you fancy getting one, you don't need a big TV to get the most out of it.

In fact, the PS5 works brilliantly with many monitors, which is great for people who don't want to invest in a new TV, but are looking for a monitor to play games on and do some creative work on as well.

In this guide we'll look at the best monitors for PS5 on the market today. All the displays on this page are compatible with the new console, and many make use of the PS5's 4K capabilities and HDR (High Dynamic Range) support. As with the best gaming monitors, the screens on this page are fast and responsive, which means there's no perceptible lag or delay when you're playing the PS5 on them.

Finally, the PS5 has a single video output – HDMI – so all of these monitors have the requisite HDMI port to connect to the console. If you're still in the market for a console, don't miss our PS5 restock guide for the best places to buy a Playstation 5 right now.

The best monitors for PS5 available now

(Image credit: Acer)

01. Acer Predator CG7 The best PS5 monitor Screen size: 43-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Brightness: 1000 cd/m² | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 178°(H)/178°(V) | Contrast ratio: 4,000:1 | Colour support: 16.7 Million Prime £1,299 View at Amazon Responsive G-Sync support 4K support Expensive Lacks some features Too big for some, not big enough for others

The Acer Predator CG7 proves that just because you're hooking your PS5 up to a monitor, it doesn't mean you have to make do with a small screen. Its 43-inch screen size is actually pretty huge as far as monitors go, but it's not an outrageously large screen as far as TVs go, which makes it an idea choice if you want to enjoy your PS5 without having to find the space (or cash) for a 65-inch behemoth.

It's also got some brilliant specs, including 4K resolution and a huge 4000:1 contrast ratio, and with its 1ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate, it's incredibly fast and responsive. It's also a great monitor for working on, and it has some great extras including a remote control, RGB lighting and even places to store your PS5 Dualsense controllers.

(Image credit: Asus)

02. Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q The best budget 4K monitor for PS5 Screen size: 28-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 350 cd/㎡ | Response time: 5ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Colour support: 90% colour gamut, 1073.7M (10bit) | Weight: 7.6 kg Prime £359 View at Amazon Incredibly affordable Extremely flexible in viewing positions Gorgeous, accurate colours Some stuttering at higher settings Not true HDR

If you're looking for an excellent monitor for your PS5 that offers you 4K resolution, as well as great image quality, but without spending a fortune, then the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q is definitely worth considering. Asus makes some brilliant gaming devices, and this monitor is no exception.

It's got a stylish design and fantastic build quality, but most importantly of all, PS5 games will look superb on it. It's cheaper than many of its competitors, but at 28-inches it's not too small either, offering you a great PS5 monitor if you don't have a lot of space, but still want to game comfortably. It also offers good color gamut support, making it a decent choice for digital creatives as well.

(Image credit: BenQ)

03. BenQ Zowie XL2540 The best 1080p monitor for PS5 Screen size: 24-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 | Brightness: 400 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 170/160 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: NTSC 72% | Weight: 7.5kg Prime £429.99 View at Amazon 702 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ High refresh rates Easy setup Expensive Limited appeal beyond pro gamers

While Sony is pitching the PS5 as a 4K (and even 8K in the future) console, there are many reasons why you may rather go for a 1080p screen. Some early PS5 games, such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allow you to switch between modes that cut back on the graphical bells and whistles (such as high resolutions and advanced ray tracing lighting effects) to get silky-smooth frame rates at 4K. However, at 1080p, you don't need to make that compromise - you can have games with ray tracing on and other stunning visuals and game at 60fps.

The BenQ Zowie XL2540 is designed for professional gamers, so you get an extremely fast 240Hz refresh rate and rapid 1ms response time, and it's both FreeSync and G-Sync compatible. It's also a great monitor for doing creative work on thanks to its accurate colour reproduction. However, at 24-inches, some people may find this a little too small.

(Image credit: BenQ)

04. BenQ PD3200U A large 4K screen for your desk Screen Size: 32-inch | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 350 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Response Time: 4ms | Viewing Angle: 178/178 | Contrast Ratio: 1,000:1 | Color Support: sRGB 100% | Weight: 19 lbs £649 View at Currys PC World 275 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 4K UHD resolution Large Screen Inexpensive Design is a little bland Professional tools are niche Takes up a lot of space

While many of the best PS5 monitors are gaming monitors primarily, the BenQ PD3200U is actually a monitor designed for creative professionals, but which does a brilliant job of also playing PS5 games. It's got a relatively affordable price tag, 4K resolution and at 32-inches, this monitor hits the sweet spot between being big enough to game on, without dominating the room.

And, if you want to use it to work on, you'll be pleased to know that each monitor is professionally calibrated by BenQ, which means that this will look absolutely superb as soon as you take it out of the box.

The Alienware 25 will all but eliminate screen tearing. (Image credit: Alienware)

05. Alienware AW2518H Another stunning 1080p monitor Screen size: 24.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 | Brightness: 400 cd/m2 | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 170/160 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: sRGB 119% | Weight: 11.7kg Check Amazon 961 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Great design High refresh rate Expensive Only 1080p

This is a brilliant high-end 1080p monitor that is a fantastic addition to the PS5. Bringing super-fast 120Hz refresh rates and with a response time of just 1ms, your PS5 games are going to feel fast and responsive, and they will look amazing as well. Sure, it's not 4K, but as we mention above, the 1080p resolution still offers brilliant image quality, and in some games allows you to increase the graphical effects without cutting your frame rates.

It's all packaged up in a stunning design. Alienware is well known for making gorgeous products, and the Alienware AW2518H is no exception.

06. AOC U2879VF The best cheap PS5 monitor Screen size: 28-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 1 ms | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 billion £111.10 View at Amazon 130 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 4K gaming at 144fps Fastest 1ms response time Narrow viewing angles

If you're after a cheap monitor to play your PS5 on, then the AOC U2879VF is a brilliant choice. It's by far the cheapest monitor on this page, but it doesn't skimp on the features. It has a 1ms response time, which is great for playing games on, and its high 144Hz refresh rate means games feel nice and smooth even during intense action scenes.

It's not got the highest image quality of the monitors in this roundup, but for the price you really can't complain. This is an excellent monitor for your PS5 for anyone who is on a budget.

Related articles: