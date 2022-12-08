The best PC speakers in December 2022

Get the most out of your computer with the best PC speakers. Whether you're gaming, creating or just surfing YouTube, high-quality audio will make a world of difference over your standard laptop speakers or cheaper alternatives.

There are so many good brands and products out there now, it can be hard to choose what's best for you. You need to consider elements like connectivity, Bluetooth compatibility and audio inputs. You'll also want know if it features parts like a subwoofer, as these can take up a substantial amount of room that you will need storage space for in your set up. That's where our handy guide comes in: we've compiled our top picks into one list with links directly to retailers if you see something that takes your fancy! We've also made sure to include a variation of budget options as we know not everyone can afford to break the bank when looking at the best PC speakers, and luckily our live links will even let you know if there's any sales happening.

The best PC speakers available today

(Image credit: Logitech)

01. Logitech Z407 The best overall PC speakers Specifications Audio inputs: 2 x 3.5mm, RCA Number of speakers: 2 Bluetooth: Yes Subwoofer: Yes Extra features: External dial control Today's Best Deals View at Ryman (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Strong bass + Wireless control dial + Immersive and clear sound Reasons to avoid - Design is a bit basic

Logitech are one of the top names when it comes to PC accessories, and the best PC speakers are no exception. The Logitech Z407 speakers deliver precise and immersive sound with 80 watts of power, and their modern design will fit neatly on your workspace. The bass has plenty of depth to make deeper sounds rich and vibrant.

The wireless control dial is a great addition, especially if your speakers aren't within reaching distance whilst you're working. It runs off two AAA batteries and the rotating dial controls volume levels. It also has a button to switch between your wired or Bluetooth audio inputs. Overall, these are a quality product for a reasonable price compared to other PC speakers which is why they take top spot.

(Image credit: Razer)

02. Razer Nommo Pro The best PC speakers for hardcore audio fans Specifications Audio inputs: 2 x 3.5mm RCA Number of speakers: 2 Bluetooth: No Subwoofer: Yes Extra features: RGB lighting features, external control dial, Dolby Virtual Surround Sound Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Box.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Overclockers UK (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fantastic sound quality + Dolby Virtual Surround Sound + Excellent app software to customise speakers Reasons to avoid - Pricey option

If you want to get serious with your gaming audio, look no further than the Razer Nommo Pro speakers. This flashy set of speakers are THX certified and feature Dolby Virtual Surround Sound to fully immerse you in your audio. The external control pod lets you control volume, varying inputs and power to your devices. They are visually stunning too: vibrant RGB lighting glows from beneath the main speakers, which are a beautiful matte black for a subtle look.

And that's not all: Razer have developed both software (Razer Synapse) for your computer and an app (NommoPro) for your phone to let you easily customise your device. This software allows you to customise the RGB lighting featured on this device if you want a different colour, movement or speed. You can also easily play with settings like audio profile presets, bass and volume from both the software and app. The price tag may be high, but we can't argue that these are among some of the best PC speakers on the market today and you won't regret investing.

(Image credit: CREATIVE)

03. Creative Pebble V3 The best PC speakers for a smaller budget Specifications Audio inputs: USB-C, 3.5 mm Number of speakers: 2 Bluetooth: Yes Subwoofer: No Extra features: n/a Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable for smaller budgets + No subwoofer so just sits on desktop + Easy set up Reasons to avoid - Slight compromise on sound quality for price

The best PC speakers don't need to break the bank, and the Creative Pebble V3 speakers are definitely the most affordable on our list if you're looking for cheap and cheerful! These stylish little speakers simply sit on your desktop as they don't have a subwoofer, and can sync up to your device via wire or Bluetooth. They're very stylish with a unique rounded design that would look great within any set up.

It is worth saying that you will be slightly sacrificing sound quality with the smaller price point of the Creative Pebble V3. There are no customisation options like other products on this list, so you can't play with features like bass and presets: you can only adjust the volume. But for a budget option under £40/$40, we can't really complain as the sound quality is still fantastic and they will more than do the job!

(Image credit: Logitech)

04. Logitech Z333 The best PC speakers for a modern yet simple look Specifications Audio inputs: 1 x 3.5mm, RCA Number of speakers: 2 Bluetooth: No Subwoofer: Yes Extra features: Wired rotating dial Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Box.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent sounds quality + Good price + Beast of a subwoofer Reasons to avoid - Speakers are quite bulky

Logitech have been developing computer accessories for nearly 50 years, so it's no surprise we have more than one product from them on this list. The Logitech Z333 are an excellent set of speakers sure to improve any audio set up, and they have a modern sharp squared shape that look good on a desk. The wired dial controls the volume, and the rotating wheel feels good to use and allows easy adjustments.

I have personally been using these speakers for about a year and love them. Coming from some old basic speakers, these were a massive upgrade and sound great. I mainly use them for gaming, and the directional sound is fantastic as you can really pinpoint "where" sounds are coming from. Overall, considering these retail from $50/£50 to $70/£70 they're a great investment that is both affordable and efficient.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

05. SteelSeries Arena 7 The best PC speakers with a unique lighting feature Specifications Audio inputs: USB, 3.5mm, optical Number of speakers: 2 Bluetooth: Yes Subwoofer: Yes Extra features: RGB lighting, app comptability Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Customisable RGB lighting + Great sound + Designed for gamers Reasons to avoid - Can be delay between audio and lighting effects

These stylish speakers from SteelSeries are designed specifically for gaming, but they're a great addition to your PC no matter what you need them for. With a powerful subwoofer and high-quality speakers, you'll be delivered immersive and precise audio. Visually, the speakers have a sleek rounded design that are both modern and unobtrusive within your set up.

A great feature of these speakers is the RGB lighting. You can set them up using the SteelSeries app to react to whatever audio is coming out of the speakers. The price is still pretty steep sitting at around $300/£300 and there are definitely more affordable options out there, but for a flashy unique speaker design the SteelSeries Arena 7 certainly delivers!

