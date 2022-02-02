The best PS5 games in 2022

The best PS5 games are those that make the most of the new tech inside Sony's latest console. This means making use of the DualSense controller's haptic feedback, mic, and motion sense. It means games that deliver 3D audio and fast SSD loading. The PS5 games we've listed here do all of this.

You may still be hunting for a hard-to-find PS5 and looking at this list of games with envy, if so take a look at our PS5 restock tracker. We update it whenever news of a PlayStation 5 restock is happening.

If you have managed to get a PS5 console, or are drawing up a list of games to play once you manage to get one, then our list is for you. The best PS5 games are just below; some are out now. but others can be pre-ordered to ensure you don't miss a release.

The best PS5 games

Aloy returns but now on PS5 (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

01. Horizon Forbidden West Battle mechanical monsters in Sony's exclusive adventure

Aloy was the breakout star of PS4's Horizon Zero Dawn, and this sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, brings her mechanical monster hunting antics to PS5. While it's also available on PS4, you'll want to upgrade for this one.

The open world adventure mixes role-player gameplay with swift action that enables you craft gadgets and tools to battle the massive machines of the future, Set in a future California, Nevada and Utah where machines have evolved to take over, Horizon Forbidden West makes great use of the PS5's hardware.

The new game uses an updated version of Decima engine to deliver crisp, detailed and vibrant visuals. The PS5's SSD, Tempest 3D audio, and DualSense controller are all leveraged to make gameplay faster and more immersive than on older hardware.

Horizon Forbidden West includes A-list actors Angela Bassett and Carrie-Anne Moss alongside Ashly Burch as Aloy. The game will be released on 18 February. Don't miss out on PS5's hottest new exclusive, get your pre-order set.

Elden Ring is one of 2022's must-play games (Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

02. Elden Ring George R. R. Martin gets into games

After many delays Elden Ring will finally get a release on PS5 on 25 February. The game is the long-awaited partnership between legendary game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin.

Elden Ring evolves the third-person role-playing action gameplay of Miyazaki's Dark Souls series as well as the Bloodborne, and Sekiro games. Gameplay focuses on role-play and combat but is now set across a large open world, one littered with castles, fortresses, and catacombs.

Like the creator's previous games, progress is based around risk and reward where you can be one hit from death. Given the open world setting you now get a horse to ride, which has its own stats, combat techniques, and more.

It's Elden Ring's art direction that captures the imagination, however. All of Miyazaki's games have a distinctly gritty, gothic look and are now coupled with George R. R. Martin's descriptive lore there will be few games in 2022 that look this imaginative.

Gran Turismo 7 is PS5's best racing game (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

03. Gran Turismo 7 The classic racer arrives on PS5

Gran Turismo 7 takes the classic PlayStation racing series back to its roots following the esports focus of GT Sport. This PS5 game sees the return of GT Simulation mode, a single-player campaign that enables players to collect and race a garage of the world's hottest cars. Special Events, Driving School, fan-favourite tracks from previous games all make a return too.

On PS5 the game delivers realistic car physics that means tuning in the garage makes a real difference during a race. Likewise 3D audio enables you to hear cars approach, and the side they're on. The DualSense controller enables you 'feel' different track surfaces as well as sense gear changes and steering feedback.

Gran Turismo 7 won't release until 4 March but you can pre-order now, including the highly sought-after Gran Turismo 25th Anniversary edition that comes with unique cars, credits, a steelbook, and more.

Deathloop is a PS5-exclusive and uses the DualSense tech well (Image credit: Bethesda)

04. Deathloop A stylish time-loop shooter

Deathloop is a game with a unique idea – replay the same day time again in order to assassinate a bunch of not-very-nice-people. It's Groundhog Day meets Life on Mars with a bit of The Dirty Dozen wouldn't be far off the mark.

Few studios could make killing the same bosses across the same maps feel as good as Arkane Studios. The depth of detail in their Dishonored series also applies here, but in a way that’s smartly designed to make you get the most out of it as you revisit areas at different times of day, with different goals, and different weapons and supernatural powers.

Your aim is to nudge together the perfect time loop of assassination, winning your freedom from the bizarre, 60s inspired death-island. Thanks to the DualSense, the guns feel tactile in the hands (and can even jam, which you feel in the triggers).

The problem? Julianna has a bone to pick with Colt, and wants to put a stop to him. You can play as either, the former meaning you invade other players to stop them in their tracks, and the latter being the main campaign. Both mean your learned mastery of the island’s maps gets put to the test in some truly madcap games of cat-and-mouse.

Open and jump through multiverse portals in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Image credit: Sony)

05. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart A dimension-hopping adventure

It feels cliché to say a game feels like a movie you can play, but Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart really does feel like you’re watching an animated movie… and on a huge cinema screen too.

Frequently you'll be surprised that you can actually control the game, so seamless are the transitions between the gorgeous cutscenes and the equally-gorgeous in-game graphics. This game's visual style looks incredible; it's all shining, reflective metal and cuddly fur.

Not-so-cuddly are the guns, as inventive and weird as Insomniac Games has ever designed, and they all feel unique when using the DualSense controller. Everything feels good, from a controller-shaking shotgun that has alternate fire modes depending on how far you pull the trigger, to simply using it to more accurately aim a sprinkler that… turns enemies into topiaries you can then whack with a wrench.

The rift-hopping mechanics compliments Ratchet’s greater mobility to help move around in an instant. The sensation of pulling a level across to Ratchet rather than the other way around feeling truly next-gen, and makes great use of the SSD.

The classic PS3 game is remade on PS5, and it's fantastic (Image credit: Sony)

06. Demons' Souls The FromSoftware classic is remade

How does Demons' Souls, an old PlayStation 3, game make a list of the best PlayStation 5 games? It’s the Bluepoint magic, the developer has a world-class track record in remaking old games on new hardware. Taking FromSoftware’s role-playing game masterpiece, and updating it to be something jaw-dropping yet extremely true to the original is an art form.

From the flickering lighting of a flame illuminating cobwebs, to the creaking of floorboards underfoot, there’s a fidelity to this dark fantasy world that is, to date, unmatched anywhere else. The 60fps pace and game-changing design (if you did you return minus your XP, unless you make it to save point and bank the rewards), demands to be experienced.

This gamble leads to tense combat that has a truly dangerous feel. This classic game design gains a new sense of impact thanks to the DualSense controller, from the clashing of swords to the thrum of a magic spell winding up in your hands. The controller's use even contributes to world design too, the massive beating heart in one of the worlds pulses in your hands relationally to where your character is facing.

The PS4's Uncharted duo, A Thief's End and spin-off Lost Legacy, get a PS5 makeover (Image credit: Sony)

07. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PS4's greatest blockbusters become two of the best PS5 games

The two most recent Uncharted games – Uncharted: A Thief's End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy – get an upgrade from their original PlayStation 4 releases. They hardly needed it – both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy still look wonderful in their original forms – but this shows how a little TLC can even make older games some of the best PS5 games out there.

Throughout the many blockbuster action-adventure set-piece moments, the DualSense controller helps carry the impact of near-miss ledge grabs, rocky chases, and desperate gunfire. Two visuals modes mean you can play them at a slick 60fps, or go for a true 4K option which looks truly beautiful on a good TV, whether it’s looking out over an ancient civilisation or a bustling market.

Returnal is one of the hardest games on PS5 (Image credit: Sony)

08. Returnal Battle across an constantly changing alien planet

Load Returnal, slip on some headphones and become immersed in Selene’s horror as you explore a strange and dangerous alien world. Having crashed in a spaceship, she begins to find bodies of other astronauts… except, it turns out these are actually her.

Selene is trapped in her own time loop of failed escape attempts, and must try to overcome the endless cycle once and for all. The design of the planet is weird and wonderful, filled with an ecosystem that feels so unlike our own.

Using the DualSense, alternative fire modes are actually present when holding the trigger down to a mid-way stopping point that fights against you. It’s integral to the design, making it easily one of the best PS5 games for showcasing true next-gen technology. Plus, the way it integrates snippets of story through your multiple attempts blends narrative and gameplay together in a unique way.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is Marvel-movie quality (Image credit: Sony / Marvel)

09. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Like a playable Spider-Man movie

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a shorter adventure than its PlayStation 4 predecessor by design, this proper introduction to Marvel's Miles Morales and his role as New York’s second Spider-Man alongside Peter Parker is nevertheless great.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales story benefits from its seasonal focus. This Christmas-set adventure gains a sense of quality and warm-hearted approach that feels like it could go spider-limb-to-limb with the MCU’s greatest.

The web-swinging is back, and as great as ever with some new moves to boot. The same for the combat, which makes uses of Miles Morales’ unique powers like the ability to briefly turn invisible and zap enemies with a static charge.

Always on the move, even fisticuffs with henchmen feel like they naturally move from rooftop to rooftop, giving New York more of a sense of place rather than just housing combat arenas. The snowy makeover looks beautiful, and ray tracing makes window reflections stunning to look at.

Enjoy a colourful open world in Ghost of Tsushima (Image credit: Sony)

10. Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut Sharpen your swords for a samurai epic

At first glance Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, an open world samurai game, is very much in the style of the modern Assassin’s Creed games. And it is. You're tasked with roaming an historically accurate Japanese island helping locals, fighting bandits, and overthrowing tyrants.

But, with gorgeous visual design that emphasises the beauty of nature (rolling fields of flowers, beautiful bamboo forests), it’s an open world that you can get lost in, quite literally following the wind. Forgoing simple quest markers, you can swipe on the DualSense touch pad to have the wind blow across the grass in the direction you need to go.

Combat is a lot more particular than the mashy style in Assassin's Creed too, rewarding precise sword strikes and deflections, and stealth slices from the shadows alike. Activities to complete range from platforming challenges across shrines (living up to the studio’s Sly Raccoon heritage) to life-and-death duels in suitably dramatic locations. One of the best photo modes in the biz means you can capture stills that could believable come from a samurai film.

Hitman 3 combines new tech with classic gameplay (Image credit: IO Interactive)

11. Hitman 3 The ultimate stealth kill 'em up embraces new tech

Globe-trotting assassin Agent 47, the anti-hero of Hitman 3, always has multiple ways to get his targets across the large amount of detailed levels on offer here. NPCs all have their own agenda, and it’s up to you to slip through the cracks undetected, suiting up in the right disguises to get close to your target, then choosing how to off your villainous prey.

Whether it’s a simple silenced pistol, or a Final Destination-style chain of planned accidents, it’s up to you. Then, you’ll want to go back in to try many different ways to get your kill, like a kind of bloody murder puzzle game. The Hitman series remains one of the most creative.

Old maps can be brought forward to benefit from the dazzling next-gen tech if you already own them, and all benefit from the likes of SSD loading, which really helps it be one of the best PS5 games. The ability to quickly reload states to try a new way to get your kill never gets old.

Adding PSVR support to play the entire game using Sony's virtual reality headset rounds out a superb package.

Resident Evil Village is a modern horror masterpiece (Image credit: Capcom)

12. Resident Evil Village The classic series gets a dose of supernatural Gothic

First-person action returns to the classic horror series in Resident Evil Village. This is a direct follow-on to Resident Evil 8. Ethan Winters has gone into hiding with his wife, Mia, and new daughter, Rose. But, when his wife is shot dead in front of him, and his baby kidnapped, he has to meet the new residents evil in the nearby European village.

Crunchy snow, a real sense of darkness, and vicious werewolves that just won’t stop coming are your introduction to the harsh world, which feels more immersive and tangible than the last game’s mould-goo enemies.

With DualSense in hand, pulling the trigger can feel like an event too. A gang of supernatural villains stands between Ethan and his goal, which requires traversing themed areas that all feel unique to explore, from a shiny Gothic castle where a tall vampire lady awaits, to a hectic factory full of Wolfenstein-like machine zombies. It’s exhausting in the best of ways.

Death Stranding is Hideo Kojima's first PS5 game (Image credit: Sony)

13. Death Stranding Director's Cut The first PS5 game from the Metal Gear Solid creator

Death Stranding does quirky. It can make crossing a small river and some rocks feels like a rewarding challenge. Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima manages to make the simple act of going for a walk and tense and puzzling experience.

Channeling his own history as a postman with his love of social media, Kojima places you in the role of one of few people able to brave post-apocalyptic landscapes to deliver important packages and reconnect society.

The realistic looking vistas – based on Iceland's scenic beauty – aren’t just stunning, but somewhere you engage with on a personal level as you balance quick routes with safety (a baby in a bottle on your chest is your only defence against invisible monsters… a little bit A Quiet Place by way of Annihilation).

The enemy force is represented by inky black goo that’s ruining the world, destroying structures you build and maintain along with other people online to help make it a better place together.

