Upcoming PS5 games: the best new PS5 games coming soon

The best upcoming PS5 game sequel Publisher: Sony

Developer: Sony Santa Monica

Release date: 9 November



+ Sequel to the PS4 hit

+ State of the art visuals

+ Optimised for PS5



Easily the biggest upcoming PS5 game is Sony's own God of War: Ragnarök, sequel to the smash hit PS4 reimagining that released in 2008. This sequel is leading on PS5 so will have immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger gameplay as well as 3D enhanced audio. The adventure takes place three years after the events of the first game, with Kratos and his son Atreus battling through the nine realms to try and prevent Ragnarök. God of War: Ragnarök is one to watch if you're looking to get into game development and art, it's promising a new UI and some of the best VFX, storytelling and animation on PS5.

The top upcoming PS5 game for DC fans Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Release date: 21 October



+ Play as four DC heroes

+ Explore Gotham City

+ Co-op gameplay



Taking notes from the classic Arkham Batman games Gotham Knights does things a little differently while feeling familiar. As an exercise in updating gameplay ideas this game is worth a look. Playing as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood with drop-in and drop-out co-op gameplay, Gotham Knights has similar combat to the Arkham games while adding RPG gameplay, the Court of Owls narrative, and offering Gotham City as a backdrop. Fans of the Arkham series should enjoy this update (the developer worked on Batman: Arkham Origins for PS3) while newcomers will find the co-op play and role-playing a step in the right direction.

The most anticipated PS5 game for horror Publisher: EA

Developer: EA Motive

Release date: 27 January



+ Ground-up PS5 remake

+ Improved audio design

+ Updated gameplay



The Dead Space PS5 remake is shaping into an excellent example of how to update both a game's visuals and gameplay. Created 'from the ground up' for PS5, this remake features new 3D audio, as well as VFX such as smoke, light and particles. As with the PS3 original you play Isaac Clarke – named after two legends of sci-fi literature – on a mission to repair the gothic-like spacecraft, the USG Ishimura. There's shades of classic sci-fi horrors from Event Horizon to Alien in Dead Space. The classic dismemberment gameplay returns – you can shoot off Necromorph's limbs to slow them down – and the atmosphere is ramped up to new heights on PS5. A great way to start 2023.

The best upcoming PS5 game for adventure Publisher: Focus Home Entertainment

Developer: Asobo Studio

Release date: 18 October



+ Medieval France setting

+ Rat-swam gameplay

+ Beautiful visual design A Plague Tale: Requiem stands out from the pack because of its mediaeval setting as protagonists Amicia and Hugo de Rune travel to the south of France and beyond to escape the Inquisition. This sequel offers more of the same rat-swarm gameplay (Hugo can control rats), stealth and puzzle-solving. We're impressed by this medium-sized developer's ideas and art direction that brings to life a plague ravaged France. If you want to play something a little different with a visual style like no other, we'd recommend pre-ordering A Plague Tale: Requiem.

The best new PS5 game for shooter fans Publisher: Activision

Developer: Infinity Ward

Release date: 28 October



+ Sequel to reboot

+ New upgraded engine

- New advanced AI It's easy to overlook Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II as it's yet another Call of Duty, but this year's entry is a direct sequel to the excellent 2019 reboot that gives its single-player campaign room to breathe. This sequel has been developed on a new version of the IW engine, adding physically based materials, a new hybrid tile-based streaming system, PBR decal rendering, 4K UHD support and more. The game looks stunning. The story campaign features new advanced AI to finally remove CoD's bullet-sponge enemies, and co-op gameplay adds to the package.

The best upcoming PS5 game for fantasy Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

Developer: Avalanche Software

Release date: 10 February



+ The Wizarding World

+ Open-world RPG

+ Learn spells Hogwarts Legacy is an ambitious open-world RPG that brings the Wizarding World to life using Unreal Engine 5. It's a visually impressive game, and all your favourites from Forbidden Forest to Hogsmeade Village are brought to life. Set in the fiction's 1800s there's no Potter but some famous characters do guest. All the spell-casting fun is here too, as is the school in its early days. The setting has proved controversial, as it includes potentially putting down the Goblin Rebellion (but we've yet to see how this will be treated).

The top upcoming PS5 game for platformers Publisher: Sega

Developer: Sonic Team

Release date: 8 November



+ An open-world Sonic

+ Inspired by Zelda

Sonic Frontiers grabs our attention because this is the first true open-world Sonic game, and it sees the return of the legendary developer Takashi Iizuka, who worked on Sonic The Hedgehog 3, Sonic Adventure and the excellent Nights Into Dreams. The game is fast, open and chaotic; it mixes classic rail-grinding, ring collecting and platforming with a large open world inspired by Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If you're looking for a game that demonstrates how to update classic video game ideas into a new formula, Sonic Frontiers is a game worth checking out. 8. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best new PS5 game for retro gamers Publisher: Atari

Developer: Atari, Digital Eclipse

Release date: 11 November



+ 100+ classic games

+ 60 mins of interviews

+ Includes Jaguar and Lynx hits The Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration release for PS5 features more than 100 games from the classic gaming brand's heritage, which includes arcade games, as well as consoles such as Atari 800, Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800. Also, we get games from Atari Jaguar and Atari Lynx for the first time. If you're interested in game design this is the collection you need, as it demonstrates how video games have evolved over 50 years, and includes remakes to show how classic ideas can be upgraded. Plus, there are interviews with developers who made these hits of yesteryear.

The top upcoming game for RPG fans Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Firaxis Games

Release date: 2 December



+ Turn-based combat

+ 13 playable characters

+ Create your own hero Marvel's Midnight Suns is developed by Firaxis Games, the studio behind the iconic X-Com series, and as you'd expect this is a turn-based RPG featuring some classic Marvel heroes. You begin by creating your own 'The Hunter' character, a new Marvel hero designed for this PS5 game. There are also classic Marvel characters to play as too, including those from Midnight Sons, Avengers, X-Men, and Runaways. Marvel's Midnight Suns is a bold game that takes us to some unique corners of the Marvel universe and the turn-based gameplay feels fresh.



