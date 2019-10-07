The best waterproof cameras in 2019

Welcome to our pick of the best waterproof cameras. While water and technology should usually be kept far apart, here is where the two come together to help creatives capture imagery not many can.

These days the best camera phones are armed with serious tech, but there are still plenty of places and challenging conditions that would make you think twice about using them. And that's where the best waterproof cameras come in.

These tough, tank-like digital cameras are built to take a beating. Waterproof to various depths, and often equipped with other forms of armour like crushproofing, shockproofing and even freezeproofing, the best waterproof cameras come sporting extensive rubber seals and lockable ingress points to ensure that nothing, absolutely nothing, can wangle its way inside.

The great thing about waterproof cameras is that they also tend to be childproof; they can be accidentally dropped or dunked in the mud and rinsed clean afterwards. The larger, ridged buttons not only make them easier to operate with wet fingers but for those with small hands too. This makes them perfect for families as well as solo shooting. And with the best Black Friday deals on the way, we're likely to see some great savings on a lot of these devices in the coming weeks.

But if you can't wait that long, let's explore a selection of 10 of the best waterproof cameras you can buy in 2019.

(Image credit: Olympus)

01. Olympus Tough TG-6

Easy to use, tough enough to take anywhere, it's a winner from Olympus

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3-inch CMOS | Megapixels: 12MP | Lens: 25-100mm (4x optical) | Screen: 3-inch LCD, 460K dots | Viewfinder: No | Max burst speed: 20fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Beginner/Enthusiast

Waterproofed credentials

Super-fast shooting

Very small sensor

New-ish and pricier

The Olympus Tough TG-5 was one of the best tough cameras ever made, and its successor the TG-6 doesn't reinvent the wheel, but simply builds on what has gone before to make for an extremely capable underwater imaging machine. Pairing a 25-100mm lens with a 12MP sensor still proves to be a winning combination, and the TG-6 adds in such new features as an LCD screen with better resolution (easier to see even underwater) and new, improved shooting modes.

Want a close shot of a subject for your project? The TG-6 has beefed-up Microscope modes that work both on the surface and under the water, allowing you to get closer to subjects than ever before (minimum focusing distance is just 1cm). It's got all the proofing you'd expect from previous models: it's waterproof to 15m, shockproof from 2.4m, crushproof to 100kgf and freezeproof to -10°C. Wherever you want to go, this camera can follow.

Modes have been added for more advanced image-makers too, such as Focus Stacking and Focus Bracketing, and the TG-6 is compatible with a full range of accessories such as flashes and conversion lenses, so your creativity need not be limited by just what you see on the box.

02. Olympus TG-Tracker

Diminutive matchbox-sized snapshot with grown-up data gathering features

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3-inch CMOS | Megapixels: 7.2MP | Lens: 13.9mm f/2, 204° angle of view | Screen: 1.5-inch LCD, 115,200 dots | Viewfinder: As above | Max burst speed: 30fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Beginner/Enthusiast

Pocket-sized

Rugged build

Tiny LCD screen

Small-ish imaging sensor

It’s tricky to tell from publicity shots, but this GoPro-killer of a camera is matchbox-sized tiny, while still managing to pack in 4K video capture. The Olympus TG-Tracker camera's toughened credentials include the fact that it is shock-proofed to withstand a drop from a height of 2.1 metres, crushproof, in that it is theoretically able to survive 100kg bearing down on it. It's also dustproof, freeze-proof down to -10°C, plus impressively waterproof to depths of 30 metres. In other words it’s perfect for the English Riviera.

While the camera dimensions are modest, so is the stills specification, with its 1/2.3-inch sensor offering just 7.2 megapixels. Living up to its Tracker moniker however, users can review altitude or depth, air or water temperature, geo-location and direction, plus speed of movement, via on-screen illustrations. With five-axis image stabilisation helping prevent blurred stills or video when camera and operator are in motion, the camera even registers changes in G-force.

With images saved to microSD card, its wide-angle lens offers 204° point of view – meaning ends of fingers can stray into shot. Its LCD is of the flip out variety and is likewise tiny at just 1.5-inches in size. It cannot be rotated either, which means it can be tricky to accurately compose and review shots in bright sun. Mark this one down as a bit of fun, however, and you won't be disappointed.

03. Panasonic Lumix FT7

4K video shooting is at the forefront of this toughened contender

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3-inch CMOS | Megapixels: 20.4 megapixels | Lens: 28-128mm equivalent in 35mm terms (4.6x optical zoom) | Screen: 3-inch LCD, 1,040K dots | Viewfinder: 0.2-inches, 1,170K dots | Max burst speed: 10fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Beginner/Enthusiast

Toughened 4K video shooter

Waterproofed to 31 metres

EVF and sensor is tiny

Zoom lens reach is modest

Looking for a camera that can shoot 20 megapixel photos and 4K videos at watery depths of up to 31 metres (102ft) without the need for additional housing? The Panasonic FT7 fits the bill. At its core is a respectable 20.4 megapixel sensor, while at the front there's an internally stacked 4.6x optical zoom protected by built-in image stabilisation, its focal range starting out at a usefully wide angle 28mm. Also helpful is a 10fps maximum shooting capability along with a built-in compass and altimeter for the more adventurous. Naturally, being a toughened camera, it can still function in temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees and is shock proofed against drops from two metres in height – fairly standard stuff for its class, admittedly, as is the fact that it comes in a choice of blue, orange or black body colours.

Putting it a cut above the rest, however, is the less standard feature of a 0.2-inch eye level electronic viewfinder, with 1,170K dot resolution. This is in addition to a larger three inch 1,040K dot resolution LCD monitor on the backplate of course, which utilises toughened glass. With an average price tag for this class of camera, the FT7 has got to be high up your list of waterproofed camera choices for 2018.

04. GoPro HERO7 Black

Bringing super-stabilisation into the mix, the HERO7 was a game-changer

Type: Compact action camera | Sensor: Not specified | Megapixels: 12 MP | Lens: Not specified | Screen: 2-inch, touch screen LCD | Viewfinder: No | Max burst speed: 30fps | Max video resolution: 4K at 60fps | User level: Beginner/Enthusiast

Amazing HyperSmooth stabilisation

Voice control operation on land

Small rear touch screen

Cheaper options exist

While the announcement of the GoPro HERO8 means it's no longer the new kid on the block, the GoPro HERO7 is still our pick for the best action camera when you factor in functionality and price. Released at a time when some commentators were speculating whether GoPro had lost its ability to innovate, the HERO7 proved them all wrong with its introduction of HyperSmooth video stabilisation functionality. This sophisticated technology smooths out even shaky handheld video, resulting in footage that is polished and professional-looking without the need for an expensive gimbal. If you're looking to incorporate high-quality video into your creative projects, it's an amazingly inexpensive way to do so.

Add in all the functionality you'd expect from previous GoPros, like extensive waterproofing and top-quality 4K video at up to 60p, and you really do have one of the best action cameras available right now. There's voice control, there's the TimeWarp functionality that lets you get really creative with time-lapse, and there's all the bells and whistles like GPS, Wi-Fi and everything else. Stills shooters aren't neglected either, with the HERO7 upping its continuous shooting frame rate to a whopping 30fps, ensuring you never miss the decisive moment.

It's neither the newest nor the cheapest action camera around, but the HERO7 Black is perfectly balanced, and we reckon that all thing's considered, it's the best waterproof action camera you can get right now.

05. Nikon Coolpix W300

This hard-as-nails Nikon seems to have it all

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3-inch CMOS | Megapixels: 16 megapixels | Lens: 24-120mm equivalent in 35mm terms (5x optical zoom) | Screen: 3-inch LCD, 921K dots | Viewfinder: As above | Max burst speed: 7fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Beginner/Enthusiast

Waterproofed to 30m

Broad for its class

Fiddly controls

Inconsistent exposures

Bringing to mind rugged Tonka toys of the 1970s, this all-weather Nikon Coolpix W300 compact shoots 16 megapixel photos and 4K or 1080p video down to 30 metres underwater or at minus 10°C. It also features a slightly better than average 5x optical zoom with f/2.8 maximum lens aperture. A Tool button automatically displays GPS, number of steps taken, altitude/depth plus air pressure/water pressure readings.

Also impressing us are a high-ish 921K-dot resolution OLED monitor plus the fact that the aforementioned zoom starts out at an ultra wide equivalent of 24mm for shoehorning even more into shot. Extending to an equivalent of 120mm at the telephoto end of the zoom, this toughened Nikon is something of a jack-of-all-trades, and, although we found the output a little inconsistent when it comes to getting the exposure spot on, we preferred its output to that of, say, the Olympus TG-5 or Ricoh WG-50.

06. Ricoh WG-50

Good value camera with a built-in ring light for macro shots

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3-inch CMOS | Megapixels: 16 megapixels | Lens: 24-140mm equivalent in 35mm terms | Screen: 2.7-inch LCD, 230K dots | Viewfinder: As above | Max burst speed: 8fps | Max video resolution: Full HD 1920x1080 | User level: Beginner/Enthusiast

Inexpensive

Advanced filters

Image quality could be better

No on-board GPS

Six macro lights encircling the lens are a distinguishing feature of this sporty looking and rugged 16 effective megapixel compact, matching rivals with its 5x optical zoom. Otherwise the Ricoh WG-50's Full HD video at 30fps, waterproofing to a depth of relatively modest 14 metres, shock-proofed and freeze-proofed credentials are pretty standard issue. The design, which is the visual equivalent of an energy drink, is arguably ‘Marmite’ too – albeit one that provides plenty of ridges for slippery fingers to get a firm hold on.

Further credentials of this Ricoh is that it is shock-proofed against a fall of up to 1.6 metres and can withstand a force of up to 100kg bearing down on it. Add dust proofing and being able to keep shooting in temperatures as low as minus 10°C and the basic boxes for this class of camera are ticked. You might grumble that there’s no 4K video capture here, but there is the bonus of six bright LED lights ranged around the lens for illuminating close up subjects – whether on land or in the briny.

07. Sony RX0

Ultra compact, if expensive, underwater option

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1-inch CMOS | Megapixels: 15.6 megapixels | Lens: 24mm f/4 Zeiss Tessar lens | Screen: 1.5-inch LCD, 230k dots | Viewfinder: As above | Max burst speed: 16fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Beginner/Enthusiast

4K video footage with ‘clean’ HDMI output

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Depths of 100 metres require extra MPK-HSR1 housing

Low-ish 230K-dot screen resolution

It’s not cheap by any means so you’ll have to blow the budget on this Sony RX0. The 15.3 effective MP ultra-compact is shockproof, crushproof (to 200Kgf) and waterproof (to depths up to 10 metres, or 100 metres with MPK-HSR1 housing), and impresses with its larger than average one-inch sensor married to a 24mm Zeiss lens with f/4 aperture. While Sony has released an updated RX0 II, this model still wins out for being widely available at a much friendlier price.

Specification – including ‘RX’ camera image quality – pricing, and High Frame Rate shooting a little shy of the 1000fps mark this out as a pro’s tool and one to dislodge the likes of the GoPro from its perch. Weighing just 110g and measuring 59x40.5x29.8mm, the RX0 is a lesson in how small and light a camera can reasonably be.

You may find, however, that a wide angle of 24mm is not quite enough for the fully immersive experience, and that a screen resolution of 230K dots could be improved. It can also be a tad tricky finding your way around menu settings – for which both a larger screen and a touch screen at that may have aided usability. All being said though, this is a specialist tool that will find an equally specialist audience. If you want a general ‘one size fits all’ image capture device, you’ll probably be looking elsewhere.

08. Fujifilm XP120

Simple to use, good value rugged camera for a variety of conditions

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3-inch CMOS | Megapixels: 16.4 megapixels | Lens: 28-140mm equivalent in 35mm terms | Screen: 3-inch, 920K dots | Viewfinder: As above | Max burst speed: 10fps | Max video resolution: Full HD 1920x1080 | User level: Beginner/Enthusiast

Reasonably priced

Easy to use

No 4K video

Lacking firm hand grip

Waterproof to depths of 20 metres, the Fujifilm XP120 may not have the broad specification of several of its rugged pocket-sized competitors, but family and younger users are hardly going to care as long as it is simple to use (it is) and does the job (it does). There is a range of fun filters included to keep the family happy and Wi-Fi connectivity for the transfer of images too. Attendant features include shock-proofing against drops of 1.75 metres in height, dust proofing and freeze proofing down to a standard temperature of minus 10°C.

However this model is lacking some of the more ‘grown up’ features to be found on competitors’ models, such as on-board GPS. Then again, this 16 megapixel Fuji does feature built-in image stabilisation, back-illuminated sensor for improved image quality in low light scenes and is more reasonably priced than most. Incidentally, those considering this model may also consider the more recently announced Fuji XP130. However a newer (yet very similarly specified) update has brought the price of the XP120 down further still and made it even better bang for your minimal buck.

09. Fujifilm XP130

Affordable update of Fuji’s cheap and cheerful rugged compact

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3-inch CMOS | Megapixels: 16.4 megapixels | Lens: 28-140mm equivalent in 35mm terms | Screen: 3-inch LCD, 920K dots | Viewfinder: As above | Max burst speed: 10fps | Max video resolution: Full HD 1920x1080 | User level: Beginner/Enthusiast

Bluetooth included

Lightweight and easy to use

Average photos

Short battery life

Fujifilm has updated its toughened point-and-shoot camera offering with the launch of the Bluetooth-enabled XP130, meaning that images from it can be sent directly to Fuji’s Instax Share smartphone printer, for example. Key specification of the 16-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor-incorporating compact, meanwhile, includes the fact that it is dustproof, waterproof once again to depths of 20 metres, shock-proofed against drops from 1.75m in height, plus freeze-proof into the bargain.

You also get a 5x optical zoom lens, starting from a wide-angle 28mm equivalent setting, a 3-inch LCD on the backplate boasting a 920-dot resolution, plus a new electronic level function to ensure straight horizons. With a burst mode of 10fps, video capture resolution is Full HD at up to 60fps, rather than 4K, and its JPEGs rather than Raw files, but for the price it seems churlish to grumble. And, with the release of a fairly minor upgrade in the form of the XP140, the price is only set to tumble further.

10. Fujifilm QuickSnap Marine

Dunk it and chuck it – once you’ve had its pre-loaded film developed

Type: Disposable underwater camera | Film: Fujicolor Superia X-TRA800 | Lens: 32mm f/10 | Shutter speed: 1/125 sec | Exposure conditions: Sunny or overcast | Subject-to-lens distance: Between 1 to 3 metres underwater | Water resistance: To a depth of 10 metres

Depth of 10m

Affordable and straightforward

Unsophisticated

Pictures developed afterwards

A disposable waterproof camera in this digital age sounds like madness, right? Well, if you don’t mind shooting on (and developing) film, surprisingly there are several choices to be had from the likes of former film stalwarts Fujifilm and Kodak on Amazon and the like. From these we’ve selected the sporty-looking, child friendly QuickSnap Marine, which, costing just over a tenner, squares up to its flashier digital counterparts in being usable for water proofed snapping down to 10 metres in depth (or 17ft).

Described as an all-purpose outdoor camera, Fujifilm’s disposable QuickSnap Marine underwater camera arrives pre-loaded with 800-speed film (Fujicolor Superia X-TRA800) for sunny or overcast exposures, providing a nostalgic 27 exposures. The lens here is a fixed focus 32mm f/10 optic, while the camera itself will slip into a trouser, jacket or even swimming trunks’ pocket, at a weight of just 170g and dimensions of 73x133x42mm. With an underwater subject-to-lens distance of up to three metres, this camera is point and shoot all the way, which sometimes is truly all you want.

