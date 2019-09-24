The best wireless chargers to keep your devices juiced up

Wireless chargers are a great way to ensure your phone and other gadgets don’t run out of battery mid-way through the day. Pop one on your desk and you can ensure your device is constantly charged up without having to plug it into a cable. Or you can have one next to your bed at night so you don’t have to have a cable hanging out from your bedside table, ruining the aesthetic.

A lot of modern smartphones use Qi wireless charging, which is the particular standard supported by most devices that sport the feature. All recent iterations of the iPhone include this, as well as a lot of Samsung Galaxy devices and a wide variety of other Android phones.

Before you buy one of our picks for the best wireless chargers, you’ll want to be certain your device supports Qi wireless charging. We’ve listed the maximum wattage for each charger, but it’s important to note that it won’t be guaranteed to offer that speed for your device if it isn’t capable of specific quick charging features. Here’s our list of the very best wireless chargers you can buy right now.

(Image credit: Belkin)

01. Belkin BoostUp Wireless Charging Pad

A slim wireless charger for your bedside table

Maximum wattage: 5W

Slim design

Useful LED light

Could be faster

If you don’t want to spend much and you don’t need a super-fast charger, the Boost Up Charge Wireless Charging Pad from Belkin is a solid option. It comes in either white or black, and offers an attractive design… well, as attractive as wireless chargers come.

There’s an LED light on top so you’ll be certain that your phone is charging. This can be particularly useful if your device has run out of charge entirely and doesn’t have enough power to display the charging logo. It comes with an AC adapter in the box too.

This is designed to work with phones that have cases on too, and as long as they’re not more than 3mm thick you should find the charging tech works just as well as it would on your naked phone. Belkin is a trusted brand, and that makes this one of the best wireless chargers on the market.

(Image credit: Anker)

02. Anker PowerWave Pad

The cheapest wireless charger we currently recommend

Maximum wattage: 10W

Affordable price

2 colour options

Could be faster

No AC adapter

Looking for a cheaper option than the Belkin above? The Anker PowerWave Pad may be ideal for you. It’s important to note that the version we’re recommending here doesn’t come with an adapter to plug it into the wall, so you’ll need to source that yourself.

It comes in either blue or black, and while it may not have the most fashionable design it’s a piece of tech that works well and is easy to set up. Just place your device on the top of this charger, and it’ll automatically charge it up with relatively impressive speeds for the price. This doesn’t come with any bells and whistles, and instead the PowerWave Pad is attempting to offer a basic wireless charger in its cheapest form.

(Image credit: RavPower)

03. RAVPower 7.5W wireless charging stand

The best way to charge your phone and see notifications

Maximum wattage: 10W

You can read notifications

10 watt charging

Not the most premium design

Only comes in black

Want to be able to see what’s happening on your phone while it’s charging? One of the best options is the RAVPower wireless charging stand, which also happens to be one of the more affordable devices on this list as well.

It comes with up to 10 watt wireless charging, but that’s only available with some devices. A number of Samsung Galaxy models support this, as well as the Huawei P30 Pro, but there are a bunch of phones that don't (including iPhone), so check before you buy to avoid disappointment. It comes with temperature monitoring technology that allows you to make sure your phone or the charger won’t overheat, plus it looks attractive when sat on your desk.

You can even lay your phone in landscape orientation on the charger, which is handy if you want to use it to watch videos without battering your remaining battery life.

(Image credit: Samsung)

04. Samsung Fast Charging Station

A great way to fast-charge your phone and see notifications

Maximum wattage: 10W

Lots of color options

Unique design

Takes up a lot of space

Fan can be noisy

After a more attractive device that still allows you to use your phone while it’s charging? The Samsung Fast Charging Station acts as a stand for your phone as well as a fast wireless charger, so you’ll be able to see your notifications come in while your device is powering up.

That’s not really something that a standard wired charger can offer you, so this makes sense as a place to prop up your phone during the day if you work at a desk. There’s cooling technology here to ensure this doesn’t overheat your phone, and it reaches some impressively high speeds too, with a maximum of 10 watts. There are a few different models in this range, for charging different devices. It comes in white, grey (although we think it looks more beige) and black so you can colour-match this device to your surroundings as well.

(Image credit: Mophie)

05. Mophie powerstation wireless XL 10K Battery

A portable wireless charger – the most versatile choice

Maximum wattage: N/A

You can take it with you

Also a traditional power bank

Not the fastest wireless charging

Limited to 10,000mAh

Before we go any further, you may have noticed this is the most expensive option on this list. But it’s also arguably the most useful too. What if you could take your wireless charging pad with you wherever you go?

The Mophie PowerStation Wireless XL is part wireless charger, part power bank. That means you can throw this 10,000mAh battery pack into your bag and take it wherever you go, and you can just place your Qi-compatible device on top, without plugging it in, to charge it back up.

If you want faster charging speeds, or you have another device that needs charging up but it doesn’t work wirelessly, you can also plug in cables making this the most versatile device you’ll find on this list. The charging speeds aren’t incredible for the wireless options, but it’s enough to get your device back up to working order in a short space of time.

