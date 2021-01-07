Nintendo Switch headsets: The best Switch headsets for your console in 2021

Finding the best Nintendo Switch headsets is a little harder than it should be at the moment. With everyone in the world needing a headset for all those Zoom meetings, many of the best headsets are sold out; we've done some searching, though, and come up with the best options currently available.

Having the best Nintendo Switch headset is more of a must than having a headset for other consoles. While the Switch is great for plugging into your TV and enjoying big, room-filling audio, it's also a brilliant handheld, and when you're playing in that mode you really need a headset to hear everything properly without disturbing everyone around you.

Choosing a gaming headset's a little different to finding headphones for listening to music. Naturally you want good build quality, great-sounding audio and a comfortable fit, but if you're into multiplayer or streaming you also need a decent microphone that you can turn on and off with ease. There's no need to go digging through the specs, though; read on for the best Nintendo Switch headsets available to buy today. Don't have a Switch yet? Don't miss our round up of the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.

The best Nintendo Switch headsets available now

(Image credit: Logitech)

01. Logitech G432 The best Switch headset right now Connection: Wired | Noise-cancelling: No | Driver size: 50mm | Microphone: 6mm flip-to-mute | Weight: 280g £49.99 View at Currys PC World Great audio Comfortable fit All the features you need No noise cancellation

Logitech makes some incredible gaming gear that's generally aimed at PC users, but it also produces top gaming headsets suitable for most gamers. The G432 isn't its best-specced headset, but it's just the thing you need if you need a reliable, well-performing headset to go with your Switch.

The G432 packs a meaty pair of 50mm drivers, delivering crisp uppers and all the midrange you need, all backed up with a hefty wallop of bass so you won't ever miss an audio cue, while its 6mm mic will pick up your voice perfectly (and when you don't need the mic, simply flip it up to deactivate it). There's a volume wheel on the ear cups, and if you're planning on a long Zelda session, the G432's built for comfort with lightweight leatherette headband and ear cups; plus the ear cups rotate up to 90 degrees for the perfect fit.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

02. Audio-Technica ATH-G1 The best high-end Switch headset Connection: Wired | Noise-cancelling: No | Driver size: 45mm | Microphone: Condenser, detachable | Weight: 250g Prime £149 View at Amazon 94 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ High-fidelity sound Quality build Doubles up as audio headphones Expensive

If you're planning to spend a lot on your Switch headset, it pays to get one that'll serve you well as an ordinary pair of headphones, in which case Audio-Technica's ATH-G1 is the perfect solution. You're basically looking at a great pair of high-fidelity cans with a microphone attached; simply remove the microphone when you don't need it.

The ATH-G1 gives you fantastic sound with its 45mm specially-tuned drivers, plus all the comfort you need thanks to its lightweight metal build and breathable headband and earpads. It's a top choice for gaming, but it's a versatile option that'll serve you well when it's not plugged into your Switch.

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

03. Turtle Beach Recon 70P The best budget Switch headset Connection: Wired | Noise-cancelling: No | Driver size: 40mm | Microphone: High sensitivity, flip-to-mute | Weight: 86g Prime £24.99 View at Amazon Good value Decent sound Lightweight No frills

Don't want to spend a lot on your Switch headset? There are plenty of options for you, the best of which is the Turtle Beach Recon 70P, which can be had for just under £25 right now. It's cheap but it doesn't skimp on the specs; its 40mm drivers combine with premium ear cushions will give you perfectly good audio quality, great bass and serviceable noise isolation, and its high-sensitivity mic does a top job of picking up your voice.

It's lightweight and comfortable, and if colour's a deciding factor for you, there are loads of options to choose from. Why spend more?

(Image credit: Steelseries)

04. Steelseries Arctis 1 Wireless The best wireless Switch headset Connection: Wireless | Noise-cancelling: No | Driver size: 40mm | Microphone: Noise-cancelling, detachable | Weight: 613g Prime Low Stock £99.99 View at Amazon Wireless Long battery life Excellent audio Heavy

If you need a wireless headset for your Switch then your choices are limited. Most options rely on either built-in Bluetooth or a standard USB adapter that won't fit your Switch, however the Steelseries Arctis 1 Wireless comes with a USB-C dongle that'll slot right in nicely, so you're good to go with wireless sound, with a battery life of up to 20 hours.

Beyond that little feature it's a class act, with 40mm drivers delivering a frequency response of 20-22,000 Hz, a detachable, noise-cancelling boom mic, controls on the ear cups and a super-comfortable fit. It's the heaviest of the headsets listed here by quite a mark, but its padded headband and Aireweave fabric cups mean that you should still be able to wear it comfortably for hours on end.

(Image credit: HyperX)

05. HyperX Cloud Alpha A great all-rounder Connection: Wired | Noise-cancelling: No | Driver size: 50mm | Microphone: Noise-cancelling, detachable | Weight: 340g Prime £79.99 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Punchy audio Lightweight and comfortable Braided cable Bit short on bass

If you can't get your hands on our top choice Nintendo Switch headset, the Logitech G432, this headset is easily the second-best option. The HyperX Cloud Alpha boasts whopping 50mm dual chamber drivers for crisp, punchy audio with less distortion, even when you whack the volume right up, although you may find the bass slightly lacking.

It features a detachable boom mic complete with noise cancellation, and one particularly nice touch is its braided cable that's easy to untangle. Its aluminium frame keeps things nice and lightweight, while memory foam padding add to comfort level. It's quite a bit pricier than the G432, but if that's not an issue for you then it's well worth spending extra.

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

06. Turtle Beach Battle Buds The best in-ears for Switch Connection: Wired | Noise-cancelling: No | Driver size: 10mm | Microphone: High sensitivity, unidirectional | Weight: 30g Prime £20.99 View at Amazon 695 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Compact and lightweight Good sound Easy to use Insubstantial

Can't be bothered with a full-size headset? This set of in-ears will see you right without all the bulk of a standard Switch headset. The Turtle Beach Battle Buds weigh in at just 30g but they're not short on features; their 10mm drivers are tiny compared to the other headsets here, but they'll still give you solid performance across the audio spectrum, and the removable mic delivers similarly high audio quality in a compact form factor.

They're super-lightweight, with three sizes of ear tips and stabilisers to give you the perfect fit, the an inline controller makes it easy to adjust the volume and mute the mic. Two colour options are available: black, and white and teal.

(Image credit: Corsair)

07. Corsair HS50 A comfortable and great-sounding headset Connection: Wired | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Driver size: 50mm | Microphone: Noise-reducing, detachable | Weight: 319g £59.99 View at argos.co.uk 583 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Fantastic sound Really comfortable Controls on both ear cups Slightly short cable

Rugged and comfortable with fantastic sound quality, the Corsair HS50 is another option that's very nearly the best Nintendo Switch headset. Like the HyperX Cloud Alpha it benefits from 50mm drivers that are precision tuned to give you amazing audio, plus a removable unidirectional microphone that reduces ambient noise.

One feature that we particularly like is that it has volume and mute controls on both ear cups so that you can easily get to them with either hand. The ear cups swivel for the perfect fit, and they're padded with memory foam to give you top comfort for however long you're playing.

(Image credit: Razer)

08. Razer Kraken X A well-specced and lightweight gaming headset Connection: Wired | Noise-cancelling: No | Driver size: 40mm | Microphone: Flexible, cardioid | Weight: 250g Prime £34.49 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Bendable microphone Well-cushioned Braided cable Durability issues with mic

Finally, here's an excellent Nintendo Switch headset that strikes a great balance between price and performance. The Razer Kraken X is lovely and lightweight at 250g, with custom-tuned 40mm drivers that pack a real punch without skimping on clarity. It comes with a bendable cardioid microphone that'll pick up your voice while suppressing noise from around you; we've seen a good few reports of the microphone failing in short order, though.

There's a volume slider and mute control on the left ear cup, and the headset's a comfortable fit thanks to soft ear cushions and an adjustable headband.

