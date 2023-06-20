The best desk lamp in June 2023

There are a number of different bulb types that desk lamps use, and they all have their strengths and weaknesses depending on what kind of light you want to work by. So, picking a desk lamp that supports the right bulb for your needs is essential.

Incandescent

These bulbs, that produce light via a wire filament that's heated until it glows, used to be the most common type of bulb. They offer a pleasant warm light that is ideal for evenings. The bulbs themselves are usually a lot cheaper than other types. However, they don't last as long, and aren't energy efficient. This also means they can give off heat when on, and that may be uncomfortable in a desk light.

Halogen

Halogen bulbs offer bright and natural light that's good for reading, and thanks to their brightness can help reduce eye strain. These bulbs are also energy efficient, which means they cost less to run, and should last around three times as long as standard bulbs.

Full-Spectrum

Full-Spectrum bulbs are great for creatives that want a desk lamp that allows them to work with projects that require colour accuracy. These bulbs offer a much wider spectrum of colors, and are often brighter than others, which helps you to work comfortably throughout the day and evening.

Fluorescent

These bulbs can come in a variety of designs, and can offer a good, solid, light to work by. They are also energy efficient, using around 75% less energy than a standard light bulb, and that means they are cheaper to run, and can last much longer. However, some florescent lights cannot be dimmed, and some emit a buzzing sound. They also contain mercury, which can be a concern, and you'll need to dispose of them safely.

LED

LED desk lamps are becoming increasingly popular thanks to their energy efficiency and long life spans. LED bulbs offer directional light, so it's easier to adjust them to shine on what you want. They are very flexible as well, which is why they are often found in smart lights, as they can change colour, warmth and brightness. Some desk lamps come with LED bulbs already installed, which can save money - however in the unlikely event the LED dies, then you may have to replace the whole desk lamp.