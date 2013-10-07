Budget creative classes raise money for charity

Designers often start their passion for creativity at a very young age. Unfortunately, schools are still pushing the importance of maths and science and continue to quash the likes of music and art.

Now Skillshare and Levi's have teamed up to produce a series of online classes where you can learn creative skills from visionary experts, apply those skills and share your creations. Each class is based on themes that drive individual creativity such as origins, methods and goals.

The best projects from each class will be selected to be included in a Make Our Mark time capsule, with 100 per cent of the class proceeds going towards improving arts and music education for children through 826 National. What's not to like?

Find out more over on the Skillshare website.

*FREE CLASS! Skillshare are generously providing Creative Bloq readers with one class free - just use the code OURMARK.

