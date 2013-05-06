Designer's Republic documentary movie on its way

From punk to pop, the Designer's Republic changed the established rules of design, creating some of the most iconic and recognizable logos, album covers and images of the last 25 years. Now they're making a movie about it - 'Work, Buy, Consume, Die'. There's just one snag - they need some help from you on Kickstarter to finish it.

The documentary will be an observational study of the Designer's Republic and its continued global influence over the 25 years since its conception. It's an opportunity to see past the shiny polished exterior of a successful design agency through interviews with previous employees, industry professionals, clients from world-renowned corporations and with a local and international network of fans and aficionados.

They’ve already self-funded and shot a large portion in Tokyo, but in order to finish filming and truly do the project justice they need to bring in additional expertise, and cover essential costs such as travel, equipment hire and insurance. So will you help them out? Find out all about the project and how to contribute here.

Do you have a Kickstarter you'd like to share with us? Let us know in the comments box below!