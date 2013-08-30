Gavin Strange on the importance of side projects

When you're trying to carve out a name for yourself in the world of design, side projects might seem like an unnecessary distraction. But Gavin Strange of Aardman Animations and a speaker at our upcoming conference Generate, argues that they're "almost imperative" to building your career.

"They open your brain up, whether [to] inspirations, or styles, or something as small as new typefaces: things you don’t get a chance to explore if you’re doing stuff for a client," he points out in an exclusive video interview you can watch on the Creative Bloq video channel.

"Side projects open you up as a designer and give you new opportunities," he continues. "And if you make something, you get to feel it, you get to hold it; it’s your creation. There’s no greater feeling that that. I think it’s almost imperative that you have side projects. You don’t just stop being creative when the bell goes at 5.30. You can’t."

