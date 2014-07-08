Ingenious resumé pops the question to potential employers

Will the employers accept Catherine Pelletier's proposal?

In an industry as competitive as the creative one, you have to do everything in your power to ensure you stand out from the crowd. Designers from across the world have created some brilliantly creative resumés that have allowed them to showcase their skills in an enitrely unique way.

Here, Quebec based designer Catherine Pelletier created a CV proposal for potential employers, using a USB stick to replace the ring. "I decided to present the cheesy, hopelessly romantic side of me by designing a tongue-in-cheek love letter and marriage proposal like project that could be given to a potential employer," she explains.

"The goal of my work is to create intimacy with the viewer, and present myself as the designer they've been looking for - THE ONE they need. The project was entirely silk printed and the burgundy color is actually a texture," she concludes.

See more images from the booklet on Catherine Pelletier's Behance page.

