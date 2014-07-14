Innovative resumé design will sweet-talk prospective employers

Hirschy's is Hirsch's own brand of chocolate that's sweet enough to sell his skills

In a world where designers are fighting it out for every job that comes along, it's important that you stand out from the crowd. Whether you're just starting out or an old hand applying for a better position, your CV needs to be first rate for you to stand a chance of getting an interview.

A creative resumé can work wonders and Michigan based illustrator Matthew Hirsch has taken to the sweet treats of America to showcase his skills. Cleverly changing 'Hershey's' to 'Hirschy's' the iconic brand of chocolate has been transformed into a canvas for showcasing skills.

"We had to create a thank you that could be sent to various creative directors who speak to our class," he explained. "In hopes of striking up a dialogue, while giving these creative directors information about my skill set, I created a Hirschy’s Bar."

