New tool makes accounting easy for freelancers

There are many great things about being a freelancer, but for most of us, accounting is not one of them. Which is why we were intrigued to hear about Zenvoice.
Zenvoice is a simple invoicing tool for freelancers that promises to greatly simplify the way most people of us do small-scale accounting.
Features include:
- Automatic handling of clients: Clients are saved automatically when you use one in an invoice for the first time. The next time you bill that client, all their info is automatically inserted.
- Income reports at a glance: A straightforward dashboard shows you everything you need to know about your earnings and expenses.
- Simple expense tracking: When you spend money for your job, just click 'New Expense', fill in some quick details, and forget about it until tax time.
- Super fast filters: No more headaches from clicking through pages of old invoices to find something specific. Locate an invoice or client quickly with intuitive filters & sorting.
We haven't had a chance to try it out because it's not finished yet - it launches in April. But it's certainly worth keeping an eye on, and you can register for an email notification when it's launched here.