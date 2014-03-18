New tool makes accounting easy for freelancers

There are many great things about being a freelancer, but for most of us, accounting is not one of them. Which is why we were intrigued to hear about Zenvoice.

Zenvoice is a simple invoicing tool for freelancers that promises to greatly simplify the way most people of us do small-scale accounting.

Features include:

Automatic handling of clients: Clients are saved automatically when you use one in an invoice for the first time. The next time you bill that client, all their info is automatically inserted.

Income reports at a glance: A straightforward dashboard shows you everything you need to know about your earnings and expenses.

A simple dashboard enables you to check your billing history

Simple expense tracking: When you spend money for your job, just click 'New Expense', fill in some quick details, and forget about it until tax time.

Super fast filters: No more headaches from clicking through pages of old invoices to find something specific. Locate an invoice or client quickly with intuitive filters & sorting.

There's an easy way to log your expenses

We haven't had a chance to try it out because it's not finished yet - it launches in April. But it's certainly worth keeping an eye on, and you can register for an email notification when it's launched here.