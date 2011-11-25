Christmas comes early to Graffik Gallery

For the next three Saturdays (26 November, 3 December, 10 December), visitors to Graffik Gallery will be able to experience Bad Santa's Grotto and Elf Hell -- a colourful, hallucinogenic mural created by Bling Wear.

Graffik Gallery Christmas mural 2011

Each Bad Santa event will be accompanied by entertainment in the Graffik Garden including beat boxing, live painting and a mini-Christmas market complete with schnapps, chestnuts and grafitti-inspired gifts.

Graffik Gallery Christmas mural 2011 - picture 3

Graffik Gallery is an urban contemporary art gallery located in Portobello Road, Notting Hill, London, which aims to promote graffiti as an art form.