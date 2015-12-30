The 10 best graphic novels and comics of 2015

This was yet another stellar year for comic book and graphic novel artists and storytellers. Over the past 12 months, we've been treated to everything from horror to comedy to poingnant, dramatic offerings and whilst they're all wholly different, one thing's for certain – they look incredible.

Here, we pick some of our favourite graphic novels and comics to have been released in 2015.

Tomine not only created one of the best of 2015 – he created one of the best ever

Before 'Killing and Dying' Adrian Tomine already had a huge fanbase thanks to his work on 'Shortcomings' and 'Scenes from an Impending Marriage'. 'Killing and Dying' however, catapulted Tomine into one of the most celebrated graphic artists around. Tackling the hopelessness of living in the modern world, it's really a very beautiful book.

The bright, vibrant drawings really make this one

This story of a young robot features bright, vibrant illustrations that are just about the best looking around. Gaining critical acclaim from just about everyone and written by award-winning creator, Jeff Lemire, you don't need to be interested in space to fall in love with Descender.

Southern Bastards has quickly gained a cult following

A Southern fried crime comic by Jason Aaron and Jason Latour, 'Southern Bastards' is gritty, entertaining and wonderfully original. Nominated for this year's Eisner awards for Best Continuing Series, it's easy to see why so many have fallen in love with this one.

The Wicked + The Divine is a huge project featuring lots of artists

'The Wicked + The Divine' is a series crafted by Kieron Gillen, Jamie McKelvie and Matt Wilson, Clayton Cowles and Hannah Donovan. With most of the artists having previously worked on 'Phonogram' and 'Young Avengers' together, when the comics look this good, it's no wonder they stick together.

Psychedelic artist Christian Ward is responsible for this one

Described as an "epic science fiction, gender-broke, mind-expanding retelling of THE ODYSSEY," you can't help but become intrigued by 'ODY-C'. The psychedelic artwork of Christian Ward really brings this story to life – never fearing the extensive use of colour for a truly out-of-this-world look.

