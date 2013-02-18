Live-action comic strip showcases the power of Vine

Founded by a programmer, a designer and a project manager, Code Computerlove began as developers of digital media whose talents and interests soon drove the business online. The business has expanded rapidly and their love of experimenting, crafting and creating of connecting with consumers in ways that are new and exciting is still what they love.

Experimenting with Vine

Experimenting is what Code ComputerLove do best, so it comes as no surprise that they've crafted this fun little comic using Twitter's integrated video app Vine. Telling the tale of the last drop of milk used in the office, this light-hearted yet brilliantly designed offering will have you giggling in seconds.

You only have to click to play the comic once and the rest of the story unfolds infront of your very eyes. The clever use of speech bubbles and thought clouds are a humourous touch to the comic tale.

This is only their first experiment with Vine and we're already impressed. We can't wait to see what the team at Code ComputerLove come up with next. Who ate the last biscuit, perhaps?

Click here to read the Vine-powered comic strip

Like this? Read these!

Have you been creative with Vine? Let us know in the comments box below!