11 steps to create the perfect logo

There are a certain set of rules of logo design to ensure that the design is the best it can possibly be. To get started with logo design, it's a good idea to know a thing or two about the basic rules when it comes to creating your own logo.

This project from designers Borja Acosta de Vizcaíno and Álvaro Abrante aims to showcase the 11 simple steps you need to create the perfect logo. Taking size, shape and fonts into account, it's a great insight into the world of logo design if you're just starting out.

Whilst it doesn't dive into the technicalities of logo design, it's a great check-list for even the most experienced of graphic designers. Take a look at the video above and let us know if you'd add anything to the 11 logo design steps!

Visit the Behance page to find out more about the project.

