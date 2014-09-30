2015 calendar serves up a font a day

2015's Typodarium looks to be more beautiful than ever

There were some amazing calendar designs for 2014 and whilst some of you might not want to believe it just yet, 2015 is slowly creeping up on us. German based agency Slanted Publishers have created a typography treat every year and 2015 is no different – take a look at the all-new Typodarium.

"We supply handy daily typography inspiration right on your desk, your kitchen table, or right off your wall, delighting professionals, surprising beginners and giving anyone and everyone a taste of the gorgeous diversity of modern font design," they explain. "For seven years now, the Typodarium has proven an irreplaceable asset for all manner of font aficionados all over the world."

"This year around, our colour palette is inspired by Mexico: The Typodarium’s vibrant pink and resplendent yellow will deliver fresh exotic inspirations and brilliant sunlight straight to your desktop." Take a look at some up-close shots below.

What do you make of this typography calendar? Let us know in the comments box below!