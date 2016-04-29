5 killer self-promotion strategies

Promote yourself more effectively with Computer Arts issue 253

Computer Arts issue 253 hits the UK newsstand today – and it's a self-promotion special, overflowing with top advice to help you raise your profile as a designer or illustrator this spring.

Discover five cutting-edge self-promo techniques for winning more work and expanding your industry reach in this month's lead feature.

From mastering social media to achieving the holy grail of self-promotion, word of mouth, it's packed with expert advice for getting your skills in front of the people who really count.

Special report: how to become a creative entrepreneur

Also inside the issue, this month's special report celebrates the rise of the creative entrepreneur. Find out why a new breed of designers and illustrators are turning their back on traditional career paths to create their own dream jobs – and how you, too, can forge your own path.

Meanwhile the founders of leading London-based design firm Magpie bust three myths about running a successful studio, and in an exclusive video explain how to create world-class work in a four-day week.

Additionally, find out how to stand out at your graduate show. From displaying your work to chasing leads, pitfalls to avoid and insider advice on what the pros are looking for, there's plenty of pro advice this issue on how to shine during your moment in the spotlight.

Plus...

Need to know: how to get the most out of your graduate final year show

How Hato took dynamic to the next level for Pick Me Up festival by developing a typography tool that enables members of the public to contribute to the event's identity

David Mahoney explains why creatives should turn down more work

Rebranding Ascot: design studio The Clearing walks through its regal identity systems for Ascot racecourse and Royal Ascot

Behind the scenes on illustrator Charles Williams' Blade Runner-inspired promo artwork for Isle of Wight music phenomenon Bestival's 2016 event

Designer and illustrator Tamer Koseli shares his favourite places to work, rest and play in Istanbul

D&AD President Andy Sandoz argues that we're not punk enough - and throws down a challenge for designers

Art director Sandy Suffield offers a cheeky insight into the secret tools of food stylists

The very best new graphic design, illustration and motion graphics work from around the world

And much more...

Meet Paris-based studio My Name Is

