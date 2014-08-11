5 top examples of editorial illustrations

When it comes to producing a magazine or newspaper, the worded content is just the beginning. The overall design of the product must entice and highlight the article's importance as well as providing a beautiful aesthetic to the magazine's style. Here, we pick a few of our favourite editorial illustrations over the past few months.

We love the bold shapes and bright colours in this illustration

Wijtze Valkema is a Netherlands based freelance illustrator, who specialises in bold, bright and colourful projects that are bound to catch the eye. This particular illustration was created as part of a cover and spread project for Het Financieele Dagblad’s weekend supplement 'Outlook' on crowd funding and research by patients.

Miller has created a range of editorial illustrations for Computer Arts

Graduating back in 2008, Aaron Miller is a Cheltenham based freelance illustrator who has created editorial illustrations for the likes of Virgin and Computer Arts. This adorable project was produced for a recent issue of Computer Arts magazine, that showcases the ways in which you can grow as a freelancer.

Bex Glover showcases her idea of stylised illustration in this editorial project

Bex Glover is a Bristol-based illustrator, who specialises in editorial and advertisement projects. This beautiful editorial illustration was created for Digital Artist magazine to showcase ways in which other designers could experiment with stylised illustration. We think Glover has nailed this one.

We love the surreal style of this editorial illustration

Helsinki based illustrator Tuomas is currently studying graphic design at Aalto University, whilst completing a wide range of freelance work.

Working with clients such as Helsingin Sanomat, Talentum, Amnesty International, Voima magazine and Grafia magazine, this brilliant piece is just a glimpse of what he can do.

This is just one example of Smith's infectious style

Mark Smith is an absolute pro when it comes to editorial illustrations. His weird and wholly inticing style has won him clients such as ESPN, The Guardian, Time Out and the New York Times. This particular illustration was created for Birmingham University magazine and is a perfect example of Smith's infectious outputs.

Have you seen an inspiring editorial illustration? Let us know in the comments box below!