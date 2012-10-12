A5 Magazine Ritual

Ritual is the theme of the latest issue of A5 Magazine, released last week. Created by Tel Aviv designers Keren and Golan Gafni, along with Tali Green, it's the 12th issue of the publication and is packed with inspiring art, illustration, design, photography and more, by 40 creatives from all over the world.

"The new issue deals with the theme of ritual in many aspects - religious ceremonies, movements, an impulse, the meaning of death, tribal ceremonies, obsessive actions. We wanted to investigate visually how a person can create their own secret and private rituals as well as joining and participating in group rituals of all kinds," explains Golan Gafni.

This time, rather than being crammed onto A5 pages as the name would suggest, the designers decided it was time for a larger format - it's 250x350mmm, bound, and comes packed in a specially printed foil bag. Artists involved this time include Berlin-based Cyprien Gaillard, Los Angeles photographer Ryan Pfluger, fashion designer Walter Van Beirendonck and Spain's Luzinterruptus.

Past issues of A5 have covered topics like Obsession, Fantasy and Sin, with many selling out. Each one is printed in a limited edition, to a different spec from boxed card sets to more traditional magazine bindings. The makers promote the magazine around the world at exhibitions and magazine fairs. One of the key motives behind it is creative freedom.

"We started A5 in 2007 in order to make a magazine which functions as a printed gallery," explains Golan. "The main aim was, and still is, to create an alternative space for artists - with new talent and well known creatives side by side - to present their work. Being independent gives us full creative freedom and allows us to be more experimental. Our dreams and ideas that are not always possible in commissioned projects, but can happen in A5."

The team are currently updating the A5 website, but keep an eye on it for the call for submissions for issue 13, which will go out soon.