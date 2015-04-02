Affinity Designer gets first big update

When Serif first released its pro-level, Mac-only rival to Illustrator, Affinity Designer, last October, it made great play of the fact that it was subscription-free: unlike Adobe's Creative Cloud apps, you only pay once.

And just to sweeten the deal further, the company promised that any updates to the software would also be free, "for at least two years".

So far they've kept their promise, and today Affinity Designer launches its first big update. Version 1.2 is now available to download via the Mac App Store.

What's new

The update is free for owners to download today

This free update for Affinity Designer owners introduces an intuitive, time-saving Corner tool, a much-requested text-on-a-path feature, and Pixel Alignment Mode for web & UI design.

A new capability to save undo History with documents lets you slide back in time to inspect a design – or go back and take it in a new direction – days, weeks or months after it was last edited.

Slide back in time to inspect a design, going back days, weeks or months

Affinity Designer's sister tool, the recently released Photoshop alternative Affinity Photo hasn't been forgotten either. With new seamless document switching into Affinity Photo beta and a common file format for saving without worry, it's now easier to use both apps and swap assets between them.

Saved document History also allows Affinity Photo to undo editing steps that were performed in Affinity Designer and vice versa.

Performance enhancements and new language support are among the updates

Here's a comprehensive list of all the updates in version 1.2:

Text-on-a-path corner tool

German, Spanish, French and US English languages (and language selection)

Force Pixel Alignment mode for accurate UI and Web design

Added dashed line styles for Strokes

History can be saved with documents

Affinity app switching added to support Affinity Photo

Export slices to SVG, EPS and PDF formats

Open .ase (Adobe® Swatch Exchange) colour palettes

Import brushes automatically by double-clicking .afbrushes files

Even faster throughout, especially brush tools

More accurate colour management and colour picking

Improved import and export for PSD, PSD, and SVG

Improved EPS output with Affinity’s own EPS exporter

Enhanced Yosemite look and feel

Refreshed UI panels with new behaviours and improved reliability

Font display size preference for the UI

Rectangle and rounded rectangle shapes merged, and the ellipse, pie, an donut are merged

More brush customisation

Many OpenType, typography, and text performance enhancements

Improved stability throughout, plus fixes to improve OS X Lion Support

Plus 100s of other tweaks, improvements and fixes.

You can buy Affinity Designer on the Mac App Store for £39.99/€49.99/$49.99 with no subscription.

