Album artwork of the week: Bombay Bicycle Club

The artwork is inspired by the work of motion-picture projection pioneer Edward Muybridge

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'So Long, See You Tomorrow' from Bombay Bicycle Club.

The album itself is said to be inspired by painter Edward Muybridge and his influence upon the band's artwork is cleverly interpreted through the silouhettes of moving figures. Muybridge was a pioneer in motion-picture projection and the artwork teams this with beautiful colours, illustrations and a brilliant depiction of night and day.

The artwork was created by independent design studio La Boca. They explain, "we strive to create emotional connections through our work and value any small part we can play in contributing to popular culture as a whole."

