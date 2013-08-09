AnyForty to celebrate its new Versus Volumes with a bang

Part exhibition, part gig, part party: Hackney-based streetwear brand Any Forty is celebrating the drop of its latest collection with a bang at cult Brick Lane store Roktic – and we’re all invited.

If you’re in east London on Thursday evening, 15th August, head over to Roktic, 214 Brick Lane, London, E1 6SA for “a hell of a night,” as brand owner, chief crayon and our very own ex Computer Arts Projects art editor Al Wardle told us.

Alongside the new collection, each of the seven artists involved will be showcasing some of their best work, set to a backdrop of beatbox performances, beer and live art from Bristol-based street artist Keith Hopewell, aka SPZero76.

'Product-shaped bombs'

Best know for its collaborations with some of the world’s most exciting artists - Ollie Munden, 45RPM, Hydro 74, Niark1 and VanilaBCN, among many others – Any Forty has been steadily making a mark on the streetwear scene since launching five years ago.

The artists involved in the latest collection are: Sprinkes (Australia), Greg Mike (USA), Chris B Murray (USA), SPZero76 (UK), Nikki Farquharson (UK), UltraFry (UK) and Iain Macarhur (UK).

The AnyForty Versus Volumes party kicks off from 6pm Thursday 15th August at Roktic, 214 Brick Lane, London, E1 6SA.