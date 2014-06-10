Are you guilty of the 7 digital deadly sins?

Are you guilty of a digital deadly sin?

In this day and age, we're all guilty of spending a little too much time online. You can often forget the world around you and instead, spend your spare time thumbing away on your phone, updating Facebook and tweeting to your heart's content.

Here, the NFB & the Guardian have launched an interactive documentary called the Seven Digital Deadly Sins - a light-hearted take on how we all sin in this digital world we live in.

Featuring the 'sins' of singer-songwriter Billy Bragg, comic Mary Walsh, novelist Gary Shteyngart, comic Josie Long, Bill Bailey, writer and filmmaker Jon Ronson, and comic Ophira Eisenberg. Touching upon selfies and more, what's your digital deadly sin?

Are you guilty of any of these digital deadly sins? Let us know in the comments box below!