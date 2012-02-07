Bus-Tops: LED art for top deck travellers

The Bus-Tops are specially adapted bus shelters spread across 20 London boroughs with monochromatic red LED screens on each roof - each one of which is being used to display a surprisingly diverse range of public art.

Anyone from anywhere is the world is welcome to submit ideas for what can be displayed on the Bus-Tops - all you have to do is register at the Bus-Tops website, create and then submit your design. So far over 420 have been submitted for display on the 30 Bus-Tops in London.

Bus-Tops: LED art for top desk travellers - Forest stop

Groovin' in the bus lane

There are also eight bus routes in London with more than one Bus-Top along its length, making them more than worth the return journey. They are:

Route 210 Westbound - Woodstock, Langland, Almington

Route 113 Westbound - Broadfields, Southfields, Langland

Route 688 Eastbound - Brides, Cowbridge, Kingsbury

Route 76 Eastbound - Lealand, Forest, Baring

Route 149 Eastbound - Lealand, Forest, Drysdale

Route 243 Eastbound - Lealand, Forest, Drysdale

Route 472 Eastbound - Boughton, Curlew

Route 4 Eastbound - Junction, Goswell

Part of the Cultural Olympiad, the Bus-Tops project is being supported by London Buses, ArtsAward and Arts Council England. The public displays are expected to run until September 2012.

For more images, see the Bus-Tops group on Flickr.