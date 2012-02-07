Bus-Tops: LED art for top deck travellers

The Bus-Tops are specially adapted bus shelters spread across 20 London boroughs with monochromatic red LED screens on each roof - each one of which is being used to display a surprisingly diverse range of public art.
Anyone from anywhere is the world is welcome to submit ideas for what can be displayed on the Bus-Tops - all you have to do is register at the Bus-Tops website, create and then submit your design. So far over 420 have been submitted for display on the 30 Bus-Tops in London.
Groovin' in the bus lane
There are also eight bus routes in London with more than one Bus-Top along its length, making them more than worth the return journey. They are:
- Route 210 Westbound - Woodstock, Langland, Almington
- Route 113 Westbound - Broadfields, Southfields, Langland
- Route 688 Eastbound - Brides, Cowbridge, Kingsbury
- Route 76 Eastbound - Lealand, Forest, Baring
- Route 149 Eastbound - Lealand, Forest, Drysdale
- Route 243 Eastbound - Lealand, Forest, Drysdale
- Route 472 Eastbound - Boughton, Curlew
- Route 4 Eastbound - Junction, Goswell
Part of the Cultural Olympiad, the Bus-Tops project is being supported by London Buses, ArtsAward and Arts Council England. The public displays are expected to run until September 2012.
For more images, see the Bus-Tops group on Flickr.