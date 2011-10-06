CA Inspiration - 06 October

Today’s collection of inspiration contains more than a hint of Steve Jobs. How could it not? Looking out from my desk across the office it’s Mac as far as the eye can see. Computer Arts is made on Macs out of content mostly written on Macs about things that you can pretty much guarantee are being created on Macs.



The creative industry has become almost synonymous with the Mac, and the Mac has become synonymous with great design. Beyond the Mac you’ll find iPhones on most of our desks, not to mention the odd iPad. Who really wanted a tablet computer before the iPad came along?



That’s what was so brilliant about Steve Jobs. He was a proper visionary who excelled in giving us amazing new things that we never even realised we wanted. Thanks for everything, Steve.



The Crazy Ones - via Simon Banyard



Marin Martinovic - Silver Surfer poster



Andreas Leonidou - Alt Hiroshi Typeface



Kate Copeland - Daily



ManvsMachine - BT Vision Rebrand - via barney87



Apple - 1984



Annita Maslov - Via Cat Neligan



Punga - Fox Retro - via Oliver Sin



Steve Jobs - Stanford Commencement Address



Abe Viljoen - Iron Animals - via Given Collective

