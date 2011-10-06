Topics

CA Inspiration - 06 October

This one's for Steve, and everyone using his machines to create amazing things

Today’s collection of inspiration contains more than a hint of Steve Jobs. How could it not? Looking out from my desk across the office it’s Mac as far as the eye can see. Computer Arts is made on Macs out of content mostly written on Macs about things that you can pretty much guarantee are being created on Macs.

The creative industry has become almost synonymous with the Mac, and the Mac has become synonymous with great design. Beyond the Mac you’ll find iPhones on most of our desks, not to mention the odd iPad. Who really wanted a tablet computer before the iPad came along?

That’s what was so brilliant about Steve Jobs. He was a proper visionary who excelled in giving us amazing new things that we never even realised we wanted. Thanks for everything, Steve.

