CA Inspiration - 2 November

Nicolas Monin-Baroille - Mark Twain



Raul Urias - I Am Old School - via Nicolas Monin-Baroille



Paul Vera-Broadbent - Delaroche: The Execution of Lady Jane Grey



Rob Ives - Animated paper toys



Oneedo - Apache - via Paul Mason-Barney



Christine Hale - Dogphabet - via James Shedden



Owen Jones - Hulu logo



Fabian de Lange - 01.BASE



Ron Gervais - Japan Help - via Oliver Sin



Iman Qumhieh - The Tower



Igor Scekic - Sliced Fruits



Andy Martin - Ant Pass And