Colour-packed magazine cover is a marvel

The art of print design and magazine covers is more important than ever. With cutbacks, iPads, and the internet, it's imperative that art directors, editors, and photographers get their magazine covers right. This offering from South African design studio MUTI is the perfect example of an inspirational cover design.

"We were approached by The Washington Post to illustrate the cover and a series of icons for their Weekend Guide. The focus was on budget-minded entertainment for summer interns in DC," they explain. The results are a colourful set of beautiful icons and illustrations that are bound to catch your eye.

We particularly love the colour palette chosen – subtle yet striking, the studio sure know how to own a shelf.

