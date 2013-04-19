Topics

Computer Arts Presents: The Design Studio Handbook

The Design Studio Handbook is your definitive guide to running a thriving creative business.

Whether you’re thinking about forming your own design business or you’re a seasoned studio owner looking to take your set-up to the next level, The Design Studio Handbook brings you everything you need to know to launch and run a successful studio.

Inside, you'll find top advice and practical tips on everything from balancing the books and legal matters to winning new work, building long-lasting client relationships and much more.

Chapters include:

1. Launch your studio
2. Money matters
3. Be more efficient
4. Win new work
5. Dealing with clients
6. Build the perfect team
7. Studio life
8. Essential resources

