Computer Arts Presents: The Design Studio Handbook

The Design Studio Handbook is your definitive guide to running a thriving creative business.

Whether you’re thinking about forming your own design business or you’re a seasoned studio owner looking to take your set-up to the next level, The Design Studio Handbook brings you everything you need to know to launch and run a successful studio.

Inside, you'll find top advice and practical tips on everything from balancing the books and legal matters to winning new work, building long-lasting client relationships and much more.

Chapters include:

1. Launch your studio

2. Money matters

3. Be more efficient

4. Win new work

5. Dealing with clients

6. Build the perfect team

7. Studio life

8. Essential resources