Create high-impact light effects

Lighting effects can bring any piece to life, turning a dull-looking image to a glowing and vivid artwork.

In my recent works I've been using these kind of techniques a lot, which has attracted many emails asking me how to achieve the glowing effects. Despite lighting effects such as these not being hard to achieve, they do depend on your capability to create a well balanced composition, otherwise it's easy to go over the top and create overly saturated images.

In this tutorial I'll show you how to achieve such effects with a few simple, versatile techniques that rely heavily on the manipulation of the blending modes, ranging from the creation of the lighting effects themselves to brush creation, use of filters, masks and to the final colouring processes, helping you to achieve similar effects to brighten up your own imagery.

Click here to download the tutorial for free