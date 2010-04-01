Dynamic Photo-Illustrations

In this tutorial I will show you the simple, fun way to create amazing photo-illustrations.
As an example, I've designed a hybrid hawk/plant surrounded by glowing dots and placed against a dark background to give it more depth and contrast.
Over 15 steps we will cover how to blend different images together to create a completely new one. We'll use the Pen tool to cut elements from different photos point by point to get an accurate, realistic and sharp edge; work with the Warp tool to modify elements and add dynamism; burn and highlight areas to match the correct lighting, and more. Use of a graphics tablet is highly recommended for this tutorial, particularly for the act of bringing out the highlights in the image.
Click here to download the support files (2.9MB)