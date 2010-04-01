Dynamic Photo-Illustrations

In this tutorial I will show you the simple, fun way to create amazing photo-illustrations.

As an example, I've designed a hybrid hawk/plant surrounded by glowing dots and placed against a dark background to give it more depth and contrast.

Over 15 steps we will cover how to blend different images together to create a completely new one. We'll use the Pen tool to cut elements from different photos point by point to get an accurate, realistic and sharp edge; work with the Warp tool to modify elements and add dynamism; burn and highlight areas to match the correct lighting, and more. Use of a graphics tablet is highly recommended for this tutorial, particularly for the act of bringing out the highlights in the image.

Click here to download the support files (2.9MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free